IHCC, prep sports action postponed

Jan. 15—MARSHALLTOWN — From a matter of hours to a matter of days.

For the second time this week, the Indian Hills men's basketball team will have to deal with multiple postponements to a scheduled game.

The 12th-ranked Warriors are now officially scheduled to open Region XI regular-season play on Wednesday at Marshalltown. The latest winter weather system that has brought snow, wind and dangerous wind chills across the state forced the game originally scheduled for Saturday night initially to be pushed back to Sunday afternoon before the schools agreed to push the game back to the middle of the week, one day after wind chill advisories are scheduled to expire.

Indian Hills, 12-4 on the season, is looking to bounce back after suffering an 86-78 loss on Thursday at Sauk Valley. That game, like the contest at Marshalltown, was called off twice due to weather as snow on Tuesday forced the game to be initially postponed to Wednesday before again being pushed back a day to allow for safer travel conditions for the Warriors.

Indian Hills was scheduled to host North Central Missouri on Wednesday night. There has been no announcement on whether or not that game will be rescheduled for later this season.

The latest winter storm, which brought nearly another foot of snow to southeast Iowa with nearly another foot of snow having already fallen earlier in the week, was followed on Saturday by strong winds gusts and plummeting temperatures, making travel difficult. As a result, the Indian Hills track and wrestling teams also had to call off scheduled trips to compete over the weekend.

The top-ranked Warrior women's wrestling team was unable to make the trip to Nebraska to compete in the York Open on Saturday due to the winter storm while the IHCC men's wrestling team was unable to make the trip on Sunday to the Spartan Invitational hosted by Missouri Baptist in St. Louis, Missouri. The Indian Hills men's and women's track team also decided not to compete in Iowa City at the University of Iowa's Hawkeye Invitational indoor meet on Friday and Saturday.

There were several other postponements and cancellations caused by the latest winter storm. The Davis County girls and boys basketball teams had the Fox River Rivalry games with Van Buren County called off on Saturday and rescheduled for Feb. 3 after rescheduling Friday's South Central Conference doubleheader at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to Jan. 22.

Van Buren County's scheduled Southeast Iowa Superconference south division girl/boy basketball doubleheader at Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday was rescheduled to Jan. 29. Pekin's home SEISC north division girl/boys basketball doubleheader against Winfield-Mount Union that was scheduled for last Friday has been rescheduled to this Thursday.

Dangerous wind chills on Monday forced Cardinal and Van Buren County to postpone a scheduled girl/boy basketball doubleheader in Keosauqua to Thursday night. The Moulton-Udell girls basketball team had Monday's contest at Diagonal rescheduled to Thursday while the Sigourney girls basketball team has rescheduled Monday's home contest with Wilton to Friday night.

Other prep sports events over the weekend to be called off due to the weather included the Burlington Grayhound Invitaitonal boys swimming meet, the Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational boys wrestling tournament in Centerville and the Hudson Pirate boys wrestling tournament.

The WACO Warrior Invitational boys wrestling tournament has been rescheduled to Feb. 3. Monday's scheduled boys swimming dual at Centerville between the Big Reds and Oskaloosa has also been rescheduled for Jan. 22.

The Lewis Central Invitational girls wrestling tournament that had been scheduled to be held on Monday was called off due to the weather.