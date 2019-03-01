Iguodala and Durant absence no excuse – Kerr

Steve Kerr insisted the absence of Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant was no excuse for the Golden State Warriors' 103-96 defeat to the Orlando Magic.

The Warriors slumped to back-to-back losses at Amway Center on Thursday despite Stephen Curry's 33-point haul.

Durant missed his first match of the season as Kerr revealed he was "wiped out", while Iguodala played no part due to illness.

But the Warriors head coach said his side could not put their loss down to being without the influential duo.

"That is the NBA," said Kerr. "Everybody has missing players all the time.

"We've got to be ready to go no matter what."

Kerr conceded the defending champions only had themselves to blame for a lack of ruthlessness.

"I didn't think we executed particularly well, we had some open looks, but the ball has got to go in," he added.

"Steph is in there beating himself up a little bit, he knows he had a lot of open shots that didn't go.

"I thought Orlando did a better job of executing down the stretch."