Igor Tudor set to leave Lazio

Igor Tudor will not longer be Lazio’s manager as the Croatian coach and the Biaconcelesti board seem to have come to a dispute.

Over recent days, Tudor and Lazio President Claudio Lotito met to address the future plans of the club.

These meetings did not result in any agreement.

On the contrary, they sped up Tudor’s decision to depart Lazio less than four months since his appointment.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport, Tudor and Lazio are currently working on resolving the coach’s contract with Marco Baroni as a potential replacement.

Tudor is expected to leave with immediate effect while Baroni is also rumored to have engaged in talks with Monza.