Igor Shesterkin with a Spectacular Goalie Save from New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 01/02/2024
Who should fantasy hockey managers deal for this week? Which two players should they send packing? Check out our full list.
Tepper released a statement expressing "regret" about the incident.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
Dalvin Cook's agency announced the Jets' decision to part ways with the running back.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Senior Football Analyst and the greatest flag football quarterback in Canada Seth Galina to cover the funniest stories from NFL Week 17 and decide how confident they are in each playoff team and their quarterback. Charles and Seth cover David Tepper tossing a drink on a fan after the most recent Carolina Panthers loss, the massive blown call on Saturday night which could have huge implications for the Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East and the Pittsburgh Steelers quietly benching Kenny Pickett in favor of Mason Rudolph. Later, the duo move on discussing each playoff team and how confident they are in the team as a whole and their quarterback. Charles and Seth go back and forth on the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Dan Titus breaks down the Week 11 fantasy basketball landscape, including his top adds to target on the waiver wire.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.