Igor Severino suspended nine months, fined $2K by NAC for UFC biting incident

The strange in-fight biting incident in the UFC from earlier this year has finally reached a resolution.

Igor Severino, who was disqualified and cut from the UFC after biting opponent Andre Lima back in March, has received a nine-month suspension and was fined $2,000 by the Nevada Athletic Commission. The NAC announced its decision Tuesday during a monthly board meeting.

Severino’s suspension is retroactive to the date of the incident, meaning it will terminate Dec. 23.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has been vocal about the consequences this incident has brought on him. Not only did he face disciplinary action from the NAC, but he was also cut from the UFC, has received tons of backlash online, and has gone through financial struggles since he hasn’t been able to fight.

Severino was undefeated entering his first and final fight in the UFC. The disqualification loss to Lima stands as his only professional defeat. He entered the promotion after winning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie