Igor Severino asks NAC to release purse for living expenses during UFC biting suspension

Igor Severino’s already-infamous biting incident has yet to get a resolution from the regulatory side, but there’s been an update from the Brazilian.

Friday, during a Nevada Athletic Commission meeting, used time for public comment to ask the commission to release his purse that’s being withheld so he can afford to live while the NAC awaits a decision on his punishment.

Severino is currently suspended by the NAC following his disqualification from his March 23 fight at UFC on ESPN 53 in Las Vegas. The Brazilian bit his bit opponent, Andre Lima, and was disqualified and quickly released from the UFC.

The 21-year-old flyweight says he’s been struggling since, not only publicly as he previously opened up to MMA Junkie, but also financially.

“I would like to know if it would be possible to release part of my purse since that fight I haven’t been able to pay all my bills, and I’ve been living with a friend and training partner,” Severino said through a translator in Portuguese.

“I’m afraid that I might even be kicked out of my gym, as I’m not able to meet any dues, and I’m even having trouble eating. I would like to know if it would be possible to release part of my purse.”

The NAC thanked Severino for his comments, but didn’t give him an answer. NAC executive director Jeff Mullen said the commission would consider Severino’s request and contact him directly.

His case is not expected to be on the agenda again until the next NAC meeting, June 25.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie