Igor Miličić Jr. to withdraw from 2024 NBA draft, transfer to Tennessee

Former Charlotte forward Igor Miličić Jr. has reportedly withdrawn from the 2024 NBA draft and will transfer to Tennessee, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Miličić, who entered the transfer portal on March 25, declared for the draft last month while maintaining his final year of college eligibility. He worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers before opting to pull his name from draft consideration.

The four-star prospect was the 37th-ranked center in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. He signed with Tennessee on May 9 and chose head coach Rick Barnes and the Volunteers over programs like Baylor and Nebraska.

Miličić was named to the All-AAC last season after averaging 12.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks on 37.6% shooting from 3-point range. He registered three 20-point outings, including a season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds on March 6 in a win over Rice.

The Croatian began his collegiate career at Virginia before transferring to Charlotte. He played with Orange Academy Ratiopharm of the German Pro B league in the 2020-21 season and has also suited up twice for the Polish senior national team.

The Volunteers have the 33rd-ranked recruiting class in 2024. The program signed four-star prospect Bishop Boswell and also added Chaz Lanier (North Florida), Felix Okpara (Ohio State) and Darlinstone Dubar (Hofstra) via the transfer portal.

