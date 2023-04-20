Ignored? Analytics mock draft sends Cowboys’ Dan Quinn a top weapon

The mocks are coming fast and furious as the NFL draft approaches, and most of them have the Dallas Cowboys selecting an offensive player with their first-round pick. However, not everyone travels this road.

In their latest mock draft dedicated to using an analytical approach, Pro Football Focus has the Cowboys selecting another weapon for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to deploy. The respected site has the Cowboys selecting Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey with the No. 26 pick.

An interior defensive lineman in the first is a difficult projection for the Cowboys, something they haven’t done since 1991, when they drafted DT Russell Maryland first overall, but Kancey is is worthy of the selection. Quinn loves to get pass rushers on the field and Kancey offers that ability and more.

The Cowboys have invested a lot into their edge room but are still lacking in the pass-rushing department from the interior. Kancey is widely considered the second-best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the draft behind Jalen Carter and would give Dallas an interior threat. Given that Dan Quinn stunts more than any defensive coordinator in the NFL, having an athletic defensive tackle like Kancey would create havoc for opposing offensive lines.

It’s an intriguing proposition for the Cowboys, who already have one of the best pass rushing teams in the league. Quinn’s unit finished the 2022 season tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 54, but that was without an elite interior pass rusher. Second-year man Osa Odighizuwa led all Dallas DTs in sacks last year with four, but the team had just five total sacks from the inside.

Kancey could be a valuable addition. He had 7.5 sacks last season and had 14.5 over the last two years of his collegiate career. He also added 27.5 tackles for a loss in his final two seasons at Pitt, becoming a unanimous All-American in 2022, as well as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

The knock on Kancey is his measurables, he’s smaller than most teams prefer in their DTs. Listed at just 6-feet and 280 pounds, Kancey doesn’t let his size stop him from dominating. Kancey uses his stature to his advantage; he’s able to get lower than most offensive linemen, has a quick first step, an array of pass rush moves and uses power to win. Low man usually wins and Kancey is proof of that.

Finished up the Calijah Kancey: I have no idea how he isn’t a consensus top 10 pick. If you run a 4-3 front, you should WANT him on your team. His hand usage is out of this world. The bag is deep. Club/swim, rips, cross/chop. Stacks moves, with a nasty spin to the inside. pic.twitter.com/fbqv2LcyhP — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) April 18, 2023

If the Cowboys did draft the All-American, it would add to an already potent pass-rushing group that includes edge rushers Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, and Sam Williams. What the unit is missing is a dominant interior pass rusher. Pairing Kancey with Odighizuwa and run stuffing DT Jonathan Hankins would give the Cowboys one of the best defensive lines in the league.

Odighizuwa is a nice combination of a run stopper and pass rusher, but nothing like Kancey provides at getting to the quarterback. Hankins offers very little pass rushing ability and is on just a one-year deal. Selecting Kancey would allow the Cowboys to use him as a designated pass rusher as a rookie, while acclimating to the NFL game. Adding Kancey with veteran Neville Gallimore, and the versatile Chauncey Golston, it would make for a great DT rotation in Dallas.

As good as he is, there is very little evidence the Cowboys are interested in Kancey. More surprisingly, no team has brought him in for a visit during the draft process.

Pitt's DT Calijah Kancey, who is expected to go in the first round, just said on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork he did not go on a single official visit. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 19, 2023

Are teams ignoring the film, or trying to keep quiet in hopes he falls within range?

There is little doubt about the talent, the biggest question is if Dallas would take a defensive tackle in the first round when their history suggests it’s a longshot. If the Cowboys did draft Kancey, it would be another toy for Quinn to unleash on opposing offenses.

That’s a scary proposition that might be too hard to pass up.

ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

