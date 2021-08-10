Ignas Brazdeikis with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors
The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.
A U.S. judge on Monday questioned lawyers for the Biden administration and landlords challenging a new eviction moratorium put in place last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich asked lawyers about the spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. "What about the trajectory of the pandemic given the rising numbers?" Friedrich asked Brett Schumate, a lawyer for the landlord groups.
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
This looked like it hurt.
The Raptors have reportedly resisted trading or buying out Goran Dragic, whom they acquired in the (almost certainly still-on) Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.
The Warriors made a low-risk gamble on the possibility that Otto Porter Jr. is beyond his injury woes and ready to produce as he once did.
The Knicks have reportedly signed G Dwayne Bacon to a deal
While a deal for the Toronto Raptors star reportedly is unlikely, the Warriors are among the teams interested in making a deal for Pascal Siakam.
Ben Simmons trade talks have cooled a smidge since free agency's start, but Summer League might rekindle that spark. By Adam Hermann
The NBA may have relegated Sam Hinkie to history, but his teardown "Process" has permeated the league as an accepted alternative to traditional remodeling.
Newly signed forward Trevor Ariza detailed what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to win a championship this season.
Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted a farewell message to the Los Angeles Lakers.
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
Luka Doncic is Dallas' franchise player. In just his third season, he is a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA performer.
In 2000, the NBA voided Joe Smith's contract with the Timberwolves.
Here are some notes on the Knicks' 94-86 Summer League win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.