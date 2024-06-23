Igamane agrees five-year deal at Rangers - gossip

[BBC]

Hamza Igamane has agreed a five-year contract to join Rangers from AS FAR. (Sun)

Heerenveen boss Kees van Wonderen backs Sam Lammers to take his scoring form on loan at Utrecht back to Rangers in the new season. (Record)

Former Scotland and Rangers forward Ally McCoist congratulated Glasgow Warriors following their epic United Rugby Championship final win against Bulls in South Africa. (Sun)

Brondby have reportedly placed a price tag on forward Mathias Kvistgaarden amid interest from Celtic. (Record)

Tottenham and former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he is "on the Scotland bandwagon" when it comes to Euro 2024, following his two-year spell north of the border. (Record)

Former Hearts players Neil MacFarlane, Steven Pressley and Jamie Walker played a role in Daniel Oyegoke's move from Brentford to Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Dundee United are in signing talks with several players, according to manager Jim Goodwin. (Courier - subscription)