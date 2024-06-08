Iga Świątek Wins Women's French Open 2024 Over Jasmine Paolini, Clinching a 3rd Consecutive Title

Świątek trailed early in the first set on Saturday, June 8, on Court Philippe Chatrier, but turned her game around and left little room for Paolini to come back

Lionel Hahn/Getty Iga Świątek in Paris on Saturday, June 8

Iga Świątek has another French Open title under her belt.

The Polish tennis star, 23, triumphed over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in two straight 6-2, 6-1 sets during the final match on Saturday, June 8, making her one of only two women to win three consecutive French Opens in the tournament’s history — and, at only 23-years-old, the youngest to have won four total titles.

Świątek trailed her opponent 2-1 early in the first set but turned her game around quickly to claim the next 10 games in the set. She left no room for Paolini, 28, in the second set, grabbing the victory at 5-0.

"It’s amazing to be here, I love this place, honestly," said Świątek during the awards presentation on Court Philippe Chatrier, per Fox News. "I wait every year to come back here."



Frey/TPN/Getty Iga Świątek celebrating her French Open victory

Świątek, was the -1600 favorite heading into the final match after she skated through the tournament with a nearly perfect record since her first matchup on May 27.

The five-foot-nine Pole spent almost every week since April 2022 atop the Women's Tennis WTA Rankings 2024 — and collected the French Open title in the three of the last four years, as well as the top prize at the US Open in 2022.



Paolini, an Italian player, ranked No. 15 heading into the final and faced an uphill battle against her opponent — though she had proven a worthy underdog in earlier French Open matchups after besting favored Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Paolini, who is five-foot-four, had never reached the finals of the French Open or even made it past the second round of a major tennis tournament before this season.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Iga Świątek

“Iga is an unbelievable player,” Paolini said on Thursday after she secured her spot in the finals, knocking out Russian Mirra Andreeva.

Earlier in the tournament, Świątek was in the headlines after her semifinal opponent, American Coco Gauff, was brought to tears when chair umpire Aurélie Tourte overruled a favorable call for Gauff during the pair’s match.

After the match — which Gauff, the 20-year-old winner of the 2023 US Open, lost to Świątek — the American tennis star called for tennis officials to universally implement video review systems during games.

