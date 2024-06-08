Iga Swiatek has won her third consecutive French Open title by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Caitlin Clark put on a show for Washington, D.C. fans, hitting seven three-pointers and scoring 30 points in the Indiana Fever's 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been a major topic of sports and cultural conversation in recent weeks, but she tunes most of the chatter out.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Why, exactly, does the NFLPA want to cut players' summer breaks short? Shelby Harris would like to know.
Thompson was drafted in the fifth round in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin.