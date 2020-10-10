Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin live stream: How to watch 2020 French Open women’s singles final online and on TV

American 21-year-old Sofia Kenin will take on Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in a youthful battle at Roland Garros in Saturday’s French Open final.

Swiatek has been a sensation at the tournament and thrashed Argentina’s Nida Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-final to reach her first grand slam final.

Kenin had more draining battle with Petra Kvitova but eventually came through 6-4, 7-5 and will be going for her second grand slam title of the year after winning the Australian Open.

The duo have never met before on the professional tour, although they did meet at the French Open junior final four years ago, which Swiatek won.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time is the final?

Swiatek vs Kenin is scheduled to start at around 11.30am.

How can I watch on TV?

The match will be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport 1 and ITV4.

How can I stream online?

Eurosport Player is available to subscribers and can be purchased via a free 7-day trial. ITV player is available free to all license-fee payers.

Odds

Iga Swiatek 10/17

Sofia Kenin 28/17