Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur LIVE: Tennis score and result as Polish star wins US Open final

Iga Swiatek clinched her third slam title and her first US Open (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Iga Swiatek plays Ons Jabeur in the US Open final tonight in a showdown between two of the brightest players currently in the women’s game.

World No 1 Swiatek won the French Open earlier this year and the 21-year-old is aiming to pick up the third grand slam victory of her career amid a rich vein of form. Standing in her way is Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon final and would become the first African woman to win a slam title if she triumphs in New York this evening.

Jabeur has looked the more fluent of the two players during the tournament at Flushing Meadows, while Swiatek has had to dig deep at times, especially in the semi-final to overcome Aryna Sabalenka. “I just feel like now I can do whatever I can do and what I want to do on the court, which is surprising for me and I surprise myself so many times,” said Jabeur, who flattened France’s Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3 in the semi-final. “It’s going very well, especially this tournament.”

Follow the score and latest updates from the US Open final live, below.

Game, set! Iga Swiatek* 6-2 Ons Jabeur

Swiatek wins the US Open! Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) Ons Jabeur

23:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur serves her way to 4-2, then gets a forehand mistake from Swiatek which crashes into the net: 4-4. Swiatek then fires a backhand long to give Jabeur the mini-break, and the Tunisian has two serves to win the set. But it’s a fantastic Swiatek forehand down the line, on the line, to mini-break straight back! 5-5. A Jabeur miss then gives Swiatek a championship point, on serve, and this time she closes it out as Jabeur swipes a forehand long!

Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-6 (4-2) *Ons Jabeur

23:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur hits a lovely backhand on the run down the line to clinch the opening point of the tie-break, and earns a mini-break. The Tunisian gives up the next two points on her own serve, then gets a little lucky as a net cord disrupts Swiatek’s flow and she hits long: 2-2. The next serve point held is by Swiatek, and she earns a mini-break to switch ends at 4-2. Jabeur is annoyed, kicking the ball and shouting at her box.

Iga Swiatek* 6-2, 6-6 Ons Jabeur

23:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Swiatek hits a forehand just long at 15-30 to level at 30-all, but Jabeur hits a strangely wild forehand no way near the court to offer up a first match point to Swiatek. First the Tunisian has to change racket! On match point, wow... but she still manages to save it with a firm forehand which Swiatek can’t return. Jabeur hits another couple of good forehands to close out the game and hold, for a tie-break.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-5 *Ons Jabeur

22:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

At 30-15 on the Swiatek serve, a chaotic rally brings out some creativity from both players charging all over the court, before Swiatek eventually crunches a backhand which Jabeur can’t get back. That makes it 40-15, and Swiatek sees it out with a good wide serve to hold to 30. Once again, the world No 1 is one game away from winning her first US Open.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek* 6-2, 5-5 Ons Jabeur

22:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur hits a crosscourt backhand into the net before Swiatek goes long to make it 15-all. At 15-30, Jabeur drills a forehand behind Swiatek rushing back towards the centre which the Pole can’t get back, and a similar ploy moves Jabeur to 40-30. A second serve is there for the taking, but Swiatek fires it into the net and she’s furious with herself. A huge hold for Jabeur.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 6-2, 5-4 *Ons Jabeur

22:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

They exchange long backhands to get to 15-all, before a brilliant point sees Jabeur draw Swiatek to the net with a drop shot, then pounce on a volley to give herself 15-30 on the Swiatek serve. Swiatek follows it up with an uncharacteristic swipe way off target to give up two break points, but saves the first with a fantastic stretch in the corner, and then Jabeur makes an error on the next while perhaps distracted by shouting fans during the point – it’s been happening all match and both players have been annoyed by it. That’s deuce, and Jabeur dumps into the net to give Swiatek advantage, before a double fault brings it back to deuce. Jabeur wrongfoots Swiatek in a long rally to earn advantage, then slices into the net to bring up deuce once more. Swiatek defends ferociously with fantastic sliding footwork to stay in the point and is rewarded with a Jabeur mistake, then serves fast down the T which is returned too long, and Swiatek manages to hold. After all that, Jabeur must serve to stay in this final.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek* 6-2, 4-4 Ons Jabeur

22:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur serves wide to win the first point of what is a crucial game, and Swiatek can’t get back the next one either. Jabeur hits a backhand wide for 30-15, then a forehand long and suddenly it’s 30-all. But she digs in and holds to bring up a huge roar, and it’s all square at 4-4 in this second set.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 6-2, 4-3 *Ons Jabeur

22:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur hasn’t always helped herself tonight – she tries an ambitious and perhaps unnecessary drop shot from deep which hits the tape and drops on the wrong side of the net to fall behind 0-15. Two aggressive forehands see her storm back into the game, though, and she gets to 15-40; can she break back once more? A Swiatek body serve saves the first, but Jabeur gets over the line when Swiatek hits the net and they are back on serve once more.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek* 6-2, 4-2 Ons Jabeur

22:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Swiatek wastes no time going on the hunt for another break, and earns a break point and 30-40 with a brilliant point won from the back of the court. She doesn’t take it, but the world No 1 crunches a forehand right into the corner of the court to hold advantage and another break point – this time she takes it as Jabeur hits long from the back of the court. Swiatek is just relentless.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 6-2, 3-2 *Ons Jabeur

22:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Suddenly Swiatek’s serve deserts her and Jabeur takes advantage, scrapping her way to 15-40 and two break points. She takes the break at the first opportunity, slamming a forehand into Swiatek at the net who can’t return the volley. A huge moment, and they are back on serve.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek* 6-2, 3-1 Ons Jabeur

22:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur slaps a forehand wide to give up the opening point, but Swiatek hits long to make it 15-all. Another error from Jabeur makes it 15-30, and then a terribly timed double fault serves up two break points on a plate. Swiatek returns the first into the net, before Jabeur saves the second with a good serve-and-winner two-punch combination. Finally a couple of first serves land in the service box and Jabeur is on the scoreboard in this second set.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 6-2, 3-0 *Ons Jabeur

22:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur gets herself into Swiatek’s service game at 15-30 before making a bizarre shot choice, hopping up into the air where she dumps a backhand into the net. “I’m not going to say anything about that shot selection,” says an unimpressed Martina Navratilova on commentary. At 40-30, Jabeur cracks a backhand deep into the corner but Swiatek responds with an outrageously good backhand of her own, which zips down the line and curls on to the outside of the tramline. How on earth do you beat someone playing like this? Swiatek has saved her best tennis of the tournament for the final, as she so often does.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek* 6-2, 2-0 Ons Jabeur

22:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur throws in another double fault at 15-0, then can’t get enough of her racket on a ferocious Swiatek return to go down 15-30. They win a long rally each to give Swiatek a break point at 30-40, but the Tunisian saves it with an excellent backhand right into the corner – it’s going to take that sort of brilliance to beat Swiatek tonight. Jabeur constructs the next point well with a wide serve and a follow-up forehand winner into the space, before missing a routine forehand to take them back to deuce. Then a big mistake from Jabeur, hitting straight on to Swiatek’s forehand with the court gaping, and on advantage Swiatek dispatches a backhand into the corner to close out the break.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 6-2, 1-0 *Ons Jabeur

21:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

At 0-15 down, Swiatek misses a rare first serve and offers Jabeur a window of opportunity, but she wastes it with an attempted drop shot from the back of the court which doesn’t beat the net. Swiatek then piles in an unreturnable body serve from the deuce side, and does something similar at 30-all, but Jabeur forces deuce with a well-constructed point which she eventually smashes home. I’m fairly sure this is the first deuce of the match: Swiatek hits a great backhand down the line for advantage, then a forehand which bounces on the tramline too, to clinch the game. The accuracy is outrageous.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 6-2 Ons Jabeur

21:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

This just sums up that first set. Jabeur looked nervous, Swiatek looked nerveless.

First serve percentage



Jabeur 48%

Swiatek 90% — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) September 10, 2022

Game, set! Iga Swiatek* 6-2 Ons Jabeur

21:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Oh, Ons! At 0-15 down Jabeur has a fairly routine smash volley to get on terms, but dumps it into the net underneath her. On the very next point she makes up for it with a fantastic smash while backtracking, and it brings up a huge roar of encouragement. But Swiatek navigates her way to two set points and she only needs one as Jabeur plonks a baseline backhand into the net.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 5-2 *Ons Jabeur

21:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Swiatek’s serve is absolutely imperious so far in this final – she had only missed one first serve coming into this game and it continues to fire. A big forehand winner followed by a Jabeur missed volley sees out the service hold to 15. If the Pole serves like this all night, it is hard to see how she loses.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek* 4-2 Ons Jabeur

21:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

At 15-all Swiatek shifts on to her backhand side and whips a brilliant crosscourt winner from almost behind her body. A Jabeur error then offers up two break points, and Swiatek takes the second with a rush to the net and a forehand winner. An immediate break back for the world No 1.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 3-2 *Ons Jabeur

21:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Three stunning points to start this game! Swiatek wins the first with a genuis flicked half-volley on to the line after a fast exchange at the net, but from there it’s all Jabeur as the Tunisian slams two clean winners down the line at the end of fierce rallies. Jabeur wins another to earn herself two break points at 15-40. Her forehand deserts her on the first but not the second, as she fires a winner into the corner which Swiatek can only watch. That was great tennis, and Jabeur has found her game to break back.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek* 3-1 Ons Jabeur

21:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ons Jabeur strings a couple of points together and the crowd roars – they came to see a proper battle and they are starting to see signs of one. Jabeur powers a forehand winner on to the baseline to make it 40-0, before serving a double fault and hitting the net for 40-30, but finally closes out the game to get on the board.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 3-0 *Ons Jabeur

21:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

At 30-15, Swiatek hits several precise forehands to move Jabeur around the court before stepping in to crush a winner. Jabeur returns long to give up the game. That’s a rapid three games rattled off by the Polish star.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek* 2-0 Ons Jabeur

21:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur throws in a double fault to go 0-30 down, then fires a forehand down the line wide to offer up three break points. Swiatek anticipates the serve down the T and loops back a deep return, then steps in and dominates the point to force an error and complete a ruthless early break.

*denotes next server.

Iga Swiatek 1-0 *Ons Jabeur

21:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

A couple of errors on return from Jabeur help to get Swiatek off to a confident start, and she throws in an ace down the T to move to 40-0. The world No 1 misses a sitter of a volley to let Jabeur back into the game momentarily, but snaps a backhand crosscourt winner to hold to 15.

*denotes next server.

21:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Iga Swiatek to serve...

21:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video, Martina Navratilova and Jim Courier both pick Ons Jabeur to win this one. She’s certainly looked impressive en route to this final, but Swiatek has been the outstanding women’s player this season and is the world No 1. Whatever happens, this is a great way to finish the grand slam season, with the two best players going head to head in New York.

21:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here we go then: the players walk out on to the court, passing the “Pressure is a privilege” sign at the entrace. Jabeur is decked out in orange, Swiatek in mint green. Iga Swiatek wins the toss and elects to serve first. First, the warm-up.

21:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur is on the practice court getting in the zone. She started fast in the Wimbledon final a couple of months ago but was unable to sustain it and lost the final two sets to Elena Rybakina. Will she find her best form to win her first grand slam tonight?

20:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

When is the US Open women’s final?

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur will get underway from just after 9pm BST tonight.

How can I watch the US Open women’s final?

20:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

The second semi-final was a much closer battle, with Swiatek coming from a set down and then 4-2 behind in the deciding set to beat sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4.

Swiatek has not found the same form that carried her to a 37-match winning run earlier this season but she has battled and come up with her best when she has needed to.

“I’m pretty happy that even though maybe I wasn’t feeling 100 per cent perfectly from the beginning of the tournament, I was still able to get better and better and to play a really solid game,” she said.

“On clay, I feel just perfect. But for me actually winning when I’m not feeling perfectly, it’s the best kind of thing and best feeling. The satisfaction is pretty big.”

Swiatek is looking forward to locking horns again with Jabeur, saying: “She has a different game style than most of the players. She has great touch. She’s just a tough opponent. I think it’s going to be a great battle.”

Sabalenka became emotional in her press conference as she reflected on a third slam semi-final in 14 months and a third close defeat.

Wearing sunglasses and a cap that covered most of her face, the 24-year-old said: “I feel like in these three semi-finals I had so many opportunities and I didn’t use it. I guess I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just makes me really stronger.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

20:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jabeur and Swiatek are tied at 2-2 from their four previous meetings but the Pole won their only match this year in the final in Rome in May.

“Iga never loses finals, so it’s going to be very tough,” said Jabeur. “I know she struggled a little bit with the balls here, but I don’t see her struggling much, to be honest with you.

“She’s playing awesome. It’s going to be a tough match. I’m definitely going for my revenge. I love playing on this surface, and I feel like I know exactly what to do against her.”

Dubbed the Minister of Happiness back home in Tunisia, where she revealed her popularity made her quarter-final a bigger draw than Champions League football, Jabeur thoroughly enjoyed herself on Arthur Ashe Stadium after a brief moment of silence to honour the Queen.

She has been beating Garcia since their junior days and the Frenchwoman just could not produce the same form she had showed to reach her first slam semi-final at the age of 28.

Garcia said: “Obviously nerves were there. I did know it was semi-finals, so you know what it’s bringing you if you win and what you want to achieve. It’s a dream since I’m a little girl.

“The beginning of the match was not great. I made a few mistakes in important points. The arms and the legs were not moving great. For my game, if I’m a little bit slower or if I don’t go for my shots, mistakes can come very quickly.”

Ons Jabeur is through to the US Open final (Matt Rourke/AP) (AP)

20:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ons Jabeur is confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek as the two best players of the season prepare to battle it out for the final grand slam title.

Swiatek is a long way clear at the top of the rankings but Jabeur will climb from fifth to second after reaching her second successive slam final at the US Open.

The Tunisian swatted aside Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3 in the semi-finals on Thursday night and is ready to learn from her Wimbledon experience, when she won the first set of the final against Elena Rybakina but lost out in three.

Jabeur has backed that up brilliantly in New York, and she said: “It feels more real just to be in the finals again. At Wimbledon I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it. Even after the match, I was just going to do my things and not realising it was an amazing achievement already.

“But now I hope I’m getting used to it. I’m just happy the fact that I backed up the results in Wimbledon and people are not really surprised I’m in the finals.

“I feel very positive about this one. The most important thing is not to regret, because I’m going to give it all on this one. Even if this one is not going to happen, I’m very sure that another one will come.”

Ons Jabeur soaks in her semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP) (AP)

19:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

