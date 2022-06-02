Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2022 women's final: What time is it and where to watch on TV

It's the women's final of the second grand slam of the season on Saturday at the French Open.

Who will be competing in the final?

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff.

What time is the French Open women's final?

Players will be on court shortly after 2pm BST and the final will get under way after a five minute warm-up.

Where is it taking place?

On Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

How can I watch it?

Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. Barbara Schett and Tim Henman are covering the action from London with Alize Lim on site at Roland Garros where she is joined by seven-time grand slam champion Mats Wilander.

Multiple grand slam winners Chris Evert and John McEnroe are also on hand to bring their expert views. Viewers can also see the likes of Alex Corretja during the two weeks.

Alternatively, bookmark this page and return on Saturday afternoon for our rolling blog, with build-up, game-by-game updates and reaction.

What's the prize money for the women's final?

The winner of the final will receive a cheque for £1.87m. The loser will walk away with around £937,000.

The prize money for the men and women is the same this year.