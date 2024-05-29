Iga Swiatek scolds French Open fans after showing champion’s fight to down Naomi Osaka

Iga Swiatek battled back from the brink at Roland Garros - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

Roland Garros favourite Iga Swiatek laid into the French crowd for shouting out during rallies after she had just saved match point in a breathless comeback to beat the former world No 1 Naomi Osaka.

Swiatek’s 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 victory, was a match to set this soggy tournament alight. Osaka stood one point from victory at 5-3 in the deciding set, but Swiatek found a searching return, then raised her level from what had previously been a jittery performance.

Few had seen this level of challenge coming from Osaka, who had struggled against the little-known Lucia Bronzetti in the opening round. But she was brilliant for long periods, suggesting that she has finally cast off whatever anxieties she has about red clay.

In her on-court interview after the match, Swiatek said: “I am sorry to bring this up. I have huge respect for you guys and I know we are playing for you. This is entertainment and we are also making money because of you.

“But sometimes under a lot of pressure when you scream something during the rally or right before the return, it’s really, really hard to be focused I usually don’t bring this up because I want to be this kind of player that is in the zone and really focused.

“This is serious for us, we are fighting our whole lives to be better and better. Sometimes it’s hard to accept that. The stakes are big. There is a lot of money to win. The few points may change a lot.

“So please guys, if you can support us between the rallies not during that would be really, really amazing. I hope you are still going to like me because the French crowd might get some players that they don’t like and boo. I love you guys. I love playing here - let’s continue that.”

The behaviour of the home fans had already become a hot topic on Wednesday, after Belgian star David Goffin complained that he had been subjected to three-and-a-half hours of abuse - including one incident where a spectator spat chewing gum at him - during his first-round win over French wild card Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Earlier in the tournament, there was also a suggestion that raucous support for another French wild card - Terence Atmane - might have helped him escape with a slap on the wrist after slapping a loose ball into the body of a spectator.

The problem for Osaka was her lack of practice in proper pressure situations. Yes, she has played some hard-fought matches since returning from maternity leave in January. But none of them held the meaning that this one did: a chance to dethrone the odds-on French Open favourite on the court she is making her own.

Put simply, Osaka choked. She missed three comfortable putaways from way inside the court in that decisive service game at 5-3. She wasted the first with a forehand into the net, the second with a backhand into the net, and the third with a backhand that flew long.

Iga Swiatek survives Naomi Osaka scare to reach third round, as it happened

08:03 PM BST

Heartbreak for Osaka but there is no doubt she is back

Naomi Osaka waves to spectators after losing - AP/Jean-Francois Badias

07:54 PM BST

Punchy comments from Swiatek, who admonishes the crowd for making noise during rallies

Sometimes under a lot of pressure, when you scream something during the rally, it is very distracting and hard to focus. This is serious for us and sometimes it is hard to accept. The stakes are big and we are playing for a lot of money. If you could support us before the rallies but not during. I love you guys and I always love playing here so let’s continue that. I felt for most of the match that my mind was flying around. When I focused more I played better. I just kept going forward and I hope that my game is going to get better because of that.

Iga Swiatek reacts to the crowd - Getty Images/Bertrand Guay

07:44 PM BST

I thoroughly agree with this statement

07:40 PM BST

The winning moment for Swiatek

THE GREAT ESCAPE 🎩



07:38 PM BST

Match of the tournament

If there is a better match in this tournament, I can’t wait to see it. That was a match worthy of a final.

07:34 PM BST

Osaka* 6-7, 6-1, 5-7 Swiatek

Swiatek backhand lands in the tramlines, an ideal start to a must-win game for Osaka. But Swiatek responds with an unreturned big first serve.

Osaka forehand return long, 30-15. Brilliant from Swiatek. One of her best shots of the match as she finds the sideline with an angled backhand winner. Two match points...

Osaka backhand wide. GAME SET MATCH SWIATEK.

What a match.

07:28 PM BST

Osaka 6-7, 6-1, 5-6 Swiatek*

Osaka starts the game with a double fault but responds with a backhand winner down the line. Swiatek on the attack and she shows no fear, coming forward and striking a drive forehand volley.

Ace No 8 from Osaka makes it 30-30. Big point coming up now...

Osaka forehand into the net, break point Swiatek. Shot Osaka! She blasts a forehand winner into the corner. Pure conviction in that shot. Swiatek is now 2/14 on break points.

Huge hitting by both players but Osaka cracks first with a backhand to give Swiatek a break point.

Oh no! Osaka double fault and Swiatek will serve for the match. Wow.

07:19 PM BST

Osaka* 6-7, 6-1, 5-5 Swiatek

Can Swiatek take advantage of the lifetime she has been given? Can Osaka recover from that setback?

Swiatek misses with a drive forehand volley. She is livid at the fans for calling out and putting her off, 30-15. To her credit she responds with an unreturned serve but Osaka keeps herself in the game with a cross court forehand winner, 40-30.

Osaka backhand winner, Swiatek barely moves. She has struggled to anticipate Osaka’s shots today.

But she holds on to level the set. This is an absorbing contest.

07:13 PM BST

Osaka 6-7, 6-1, 5-4 Swiatek*

Perfect start by Osaka as she drills a forehand winner down the line. Swiatek goes after Osaka’s second serve but misses long with a forehand return, 30-15.

Osaka gets a mid court forehand, she has the open court to aim for but nets. That was nervous. 30-30. Can Swiatek take advantage. Osaka goes for a backhand down the line and the ball is long. Break point Swiatek.

Big serve, big forehand winner by Osaka. Back to deuce. Match point Osaka after a massive backhand winner.

Well played by Swiatek. She stretches Osaka wide off the court with an angled backhand return and Osaka nets. Osaka forehand into the net, second break point. The tension is palpable.

Swiatek short return, Osaka races up to it and pushes a backhand long. Swiatek breaks back.

07:06 PM BST

Osaka* 6-7, 6-1, 5-3 Swiatek

Osaka rushes Swiatek into another forehand error, 0-15. Osaka then crushes a forehand winner down the line, 0-30. She is two points away.

Swiatek miraculously finds the baseline with a deep backhand and Osaka nets. That was very lucky. Osaka nets a forehand, 30-30.

Osaka forehand long, 40-30. Swiatek survives and forces Osaka to serve for it.

Osaka’s last top-10 win was before the pandemic against Kiki Bertens in Brisbane, January 2020. Will she get the job done?

07:00 PM BST

Osaka 6-7, 6-1, 5-2 Swiatek*

Osaka is going after Swiatek’s forehand with her serve and it is paying off for her. She holds to 15 swiftly and is a game away from taking out the world No 1.

06:59 PM BST

‘Weather has been pretty apocalyptic’

In the stadium, the sound of the rain drumming on the roof is now so loud that we can’t even hear the ball being struck. The weather has been pretty apocalyptic so far this tournament, and the combination of roofs and rain seems to have made the clay claggy and slippery.

I’ve seen both Kasatkina and Svitolina fall over, and even Swiatek - the past-master of movement on clay - lost her footing in that last game.

06:58 PM BST

Osaka* 6-7, 6-1, 4-2 Swiatek

Miscalculation by Swiatek. She thinks a deep lob by Osaka is long but there is no call and the umpire confirms the ball caught the baseline, 30-30.

Scorching forehand winner by Osaka takes the game to deuce. So much bravery and trust behind that shot.

Wowzers. Yet another massive forehand by Osaka flies past Swiatek to bring up a break point. Osaka gets a look at a backhand up the line but nets. That looked a bit tight. Understandably.

Credit to Swiatek as she holds with a forehand winner to keep her dreams alive.

06:49 PM BST

‘Swiatek is in a jittery state’

Osaka playing some fantastic stuff now and Swiatek is in a jittery state, something that does occasionally happen to her against the big hitters (who are usually Jelena Ostapenko or Elena Rybakina).

Osaka has hit 38 winners to Swiatek’s 28, but the key stat is surely break points: Swiatek has converted only one of 11 opportunities, Osaka five of eight.

06:48 PM BST

Give us your thoughts

06:47 PM BST

Osaka 6-7, 6-1, 4-1 Swiatek*

Ruthless serving from Osaka to move to 40-0 and she completes the game with a blistering forehand winner.

06:45 PM BST

Osaka* 6-7, 6-1, 3-1 Swiatek

Swiatek is 1/11 on break points today and 0/8 in this set. She has had the chances but a combination of carelessness and Osaka’s determination has put her in this predicament.

A wild forehand by Swiatek makes it 15-30. That shot was nowhere near making the court. The Pole is losing confidence in her forehand at the moment. But a backhand winner makes it 40-30.

Swiatek finally gets on the board with one of her best points of the set, dominating from the baseline and forcing an error.

06:39 PM BST

Osaka 6-7, 6-1, 3-0 Swiatek*

Back comes Swiatek: a third double fault of the match for Osaka makes it 0-30 then a forehand winner gives the Pole three break points.

Osaka saves the first when Swiatek nets a backhand. Then second when she narrowly catches the line with a forehand. And the third with an overhead smash winner.

So impressive from Osaka.

But Swiatek keeps herself in the game with a backhand winner down the line to get a break point. Again Osaka saves it with a big first serve followed by a forehand winner. She has been so clutch in the big moments.

Fifth break point for Swiatek, saved again by Osaka. Her first serve is bailing her out of trouble.

And she comes through what could be a hugely decisive game when Swiatek nets a return.

The world No 1 is in big trouble!

06:31 PM BST

Osaka* 6-7, 6-1, 2-0 Swiatek

It is an onslaught at the moment from Osaka and Swiatek looks as vulnerable as I’ve seen her on clay.

Another beautiful backhand down the line by Osaka makes it deuce. Osaka demolishes a Swiatek second serve with a forehand return winner to earn a break point.

A roar from Osaka after a sensational angled backhand winner. Swiatek cannot read what Osaka is doing at the moment.

Osaka has won eight of the last nine games now.

Osaka is unstoppable 💪



06:23 PM BST

Third set: Osaka 6-7, 6-1, 1-0 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

The question now is, can Osaka maintain the level she showed in the second set?

Good hustle by Swiatek to make Osaka hit another ball and the Japanese badly miscues an overhead with the ball sailing long. Two break points.

Hammer blows with the forehand by Osaka to save the first break point. Then the second with a sixth ace of the match as the ball cleans the line down the T.

Ooooh. Osaka nets a mid court backhand. She can’t believe it. Break point Swiatek. Saved by Osaka as she finds great width with an angled forehand that Swiatek can’t get back into play.

Back-to-back unreturned first serves by Osaka and she hangs onto her serve. She is loving this.

06:16 PM BST

‘Swiatek handed a rare breadstick’

Wow, what a role reversal. There’s a social-media account called “Iga’s bakery”, because 6-0 sets are called bagels and 6-1 sets are breadsticks, and Swiatek hands out plenty. But here she is eating one.

The thing about dominating everyone is that you don’t get to play too many tight matches - although Swiatek did pull out a three-set thriller in the Madrid final v Sabalenka.

Iga Swiatek reacts - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

06:14 PM BST

French Open wipeout further proof that British players have a clay phobia

You only have to look at Great Britain’s win ratios across the three overseas majors in the 21st Century: the French Open is the only one to stand below 50 per cent. And if we take out Andy Murray, the all-court phenomenon who could beat anyone but the ‘Big Three’ on any surface, that figure drops to a miserable 38 per cent.

At this year’s Roland Garros, British clay-phobia has played out in a sequence of six straight defeats across both men’s and women’s draws, so that not a single player progressed into the second round.

It is a sorry state of affairs, but not a particularly unusual one, because similar wipeouts have already happened three times since the turn of the century, in 2007, 2013 and 2020.

Read more here.

06:10 PM BST

Osaka* 6-7, 6-1 Swiatek

Body language from Swiatek isn’t great. Low energy and seemingly in shock by the barrage of winners from Osaka. A forehand winner by Osaka makes it 15-30.

Then a double fault by Swiatek hands Osaka two set points. Wild Swiatek backhand goes well wide and Osaka comprehensively takes the second set.

06:07 PM BST

Osaka 6-7, 5-1 Swiatek*

Osaka’s backhand is on fire at the moment and Swiatek has no answers for it. She is outhitting and outclassing the best player in the world, who has looked unstoppable on clay.

The Japanese holds to love and is a game away from the set.

06:03 PM BST

Osaka* 6-7, 4-1 Swiatek

Swiatek puts an end to Osaka’s streak with a hold to 15. Very much under the cosh but held firm there. Can she things difficult for Osaka?

Naomi Osaka gestures during her second round match - AP/Jean-Francois Badias

06:01 PM BST

Osaka 6-7, 4-0 Swiatek*

Osaka has won 16 of the 20 points played in this set. Four in a row here seals a love service game and puts her within two games of the set.

That has looked like the Osaka of old. And that version was the most dominant player on the tour.

05:57 PM BST

Jabeur: ‘I wish they’d try more’

Interesting point from Ons Jabeur on this match earlier, saying that Osaka-Swiatek should have had the night slot. “I know they’re trying here. I wish they’d try more. It’s not something we’ll change in a day. I’m watching TV every day. A lot of men matches more than women, and is the truth. I mean, I’m not gonna lie about it.

“I think Amelie [Mauresmo, the tournament director and former Wimbledon champion] is doing an amazing job and is trying to change that, but these things, they take time. I wish I can see the change more. Obviously I wish I can see more, like I wish I saw Osaka and Iga’s match today as a night session.”

05:56 PM BST

Osaka* 6-7, 3-0 Swiatek

Belief is flowing through Osaka just as Swiatek appears to be having a drop in level. More errors from the Swiatek racket give Osaka two break points.

Swiatek saves the first when Osaka nets a forehand return. One more chance...

Booooom! Osaka goes after a Swiatek second serve and strikes a brilliant inside out forehand which flies away for a winner and the double break.

05:53 PM BST

Osaka vs Swiatek is a brilliant watch😍 wta need to do more to capitalise on these match ups! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 29, 2024

Let me know in the comments below!

05:52 PM BST

Osaka 6-7, 2-0 Swiatek*

Ideal service game by Osaka as she holds to 15 to back up that break of serve. Losing the first set has almost emboldened her.

05:49 PM BST

Second set: Osaka* 6-7, 1-0 Swiatek (*denotes next server)

That first set was 66 minutes but it flew by. Second double fault of the match opens the door for Osaka at 15-30.

She earns a chance at a break with a blistering backhand winner down the line. And she gets it. Swiatek tamely nets a backhand. A complete loss of focus by the world No 1 to gift the break to Osaka.

Game on?

05:44 PM BST

Osaka 6-7 Swiatek - TIEBREAK

Osaka forehand goes long, 1-6. Five set points. Deep backhand return by Swiatek and Osaka nets another backhand, 1-7.

Swiatek’s quality, confidence and match sharpness coming through at the best possible time. But Osaka shouldn’t be too despondent. She has played well enough to really scare Swiatek.

05:40 PM BST

Osaka 6-6 Swiatek - TIEBREAK

Huge backhand return by Swiatek is too hot for Osaka, 0-1. Osaka backhand return into the net, 0-2. Osaka goes down the line with a backhand but just misses, 0-3.

Third backhand error by Osaka, 0-4. Osaka forehand winner down the line, 1-4. Massive hitting by Swiatek, keeping Osaka on the run and forcing the error, 1-5.

05:35 PM BST

Osaka* 6-6 Swiatek

Stunning forehand winner down the line by Osaka to start the game. Swiatek didn’t see it coming.

Lovely hands from Swiatek, staying firm to dig out a nice backhand volley winner, 40-15. And she seals a really confident service hold with a forehand winner.

Tiebreak time folks!

05:32 PM BST

Osaka 6-5 Swiatek*

At her best, Osaka possesses one of the best first serves in the women’s game and it gets her out of trouble as she guarantees herself at least a tiebreak and forces Swiatek again to stay in the set.

Whatever happens when all is said and done, it is great to see Osaka playing at such a high level.

05:28 PM BST

‘Osaka could regret her overhit backhand’

Some real dramatic tension here. Osaka doing a great job of chipping Swiatek’s attacks back deep from the baseline - a skill set we don’t associate with her - and thus making Swiatek play another ball.

Oftentimes, that next shot has been going out. But Swiatek too solid on the break point and Osaka could regret her overhit backhand.

05:27 PM BST

Osaka* 5-5 Swiatek

First double fault of the match to start the game by Swiatek. A sign of nerves? She misses with a backhand down the line and that makes it 30-30. Biggest point of the set coming up.

Great return by Osaka rushes Swiatek, who nets a forehand. Set point Osaka! Osaka gets her return into play but on the next ball sends a backhand just long. That was a chance.

Sigh of relief from Swiatek as Osaka pushes a forehand long. Will she rue that break point opportunity?

05:21 PM BST

Osaka 5-4 Swiatek*

Third ace followed by an unreturned serve makes it 30-0. But Swiatek isn’t going away and moves to 30-40 with an exquisite point that ends with a forehand winner.

Relief for Osaka as Swiatek nets a forehand. She can’t believe it. But Osaka doesn’t mind and she holds on to move in front and force Swiatek to serve to stay in the set.

05:18 PM BST

‘Bubbling up into a better contest than many had feared’

This is bubbling up into a better contest than many had feared after Osaka’s lukewarm first-round win over Lucia Bronzetti. She looks inspired by the scale of the challenge. To date, this could be one of the best clay-court performances of her career.

Interesting technical point in that last game: Osaka stood a couple of feet inside the court to receive Swiatek’s second serve on the deuce side, rushing her on the return and forcing an error on shot three. Then, on the advantage side, where Swiatek kicks the ball way out of court with topspin, Osaka stood way back to receive second serve. That worked too.

05:16 PM BST

Osaka* 4-4 Swiatek

After racing to 40-0, Osaka pegs Swiatek back to deuce. More good tennis from Osaka and she rushes Swiatek into a forehand error. Break point. Osaka gets a look at a second serve...

Cagey rally, Osaka bides her time, Swiatek hesitates and goes for too much on the forehand, sending the ball long.

Osaka breaks back and gets the reward for her great play so far.

Naomi Osaka in action - Shutterstock/Christophe Petit

05:08 PM BST

Osaka 3-4 Swiatek*

Oooh la la. Lovely touch from Osaka as she slides into a short return by Swiatek and hits a delicate drop shot, 30-15. She then follows that with a fantastic forehand winner on the full stretch.

And she holds again after some big ball striking proves too much for Swiatek, who nets a forehand.

05:06 PM BST

Osaka* 2-4 Swiatek

Swiatek looked set for another easy hold at 40-15 but Osaka keeps herself alive with back-to-back winners that zip past the world No 1.

However, Swiatek keeps Osaka at bay with the Japanese’s backhand down the line attempt sails long. Vital for Osaka that she keeps up this level of intensity.

05:03 PM BST

‘Her dominance on this surface is increasingly Nadal-esque’

After Osaka thought she had a break of serve in the second game, only for the chair umpire to come down and call the mark “out”, there was such a dramatic switch of momentum that Swiatek won 12 straight points with some devastating tennis.

Her dominance on this surface is increasingly Nadal-esque.

Iga Swiatek in action against Naomi Osaka - Shutterstock/Christophe Petit

04:58 PM BST

Osaka 2-3 Swiatek*

More problems for Osaka on her serve as she slips to 15-30. But a backhand down-the-line winner and an ace makes it 40-30.

Brilliant running forehand from Osaka completes a much needed service hold for the Japanese.

Osaka is not playing badly. She’s just coming up against a brilliant player.

04:55 PM BST

Osaka* 1-3 Swiatek

Swiatek continues to put the ball exactly where she wants it, dictating from the baseline. Back-to-back forehand winners put Swiatek into a 40-0 lead. And she completes a business like consolidation of the break when Osaka nets a forehand return.

04:52 PM BST

Osaka 1-2 Swiatek*

Stunning tennis from Swiatek to move to 0-40 on Osaka’s serve. She is making Osaka work so hard to stay in rallies.

More relentless hitting from the world No 1 and she breaks Osaka with a forehand winner into the corner.

04:50 PM BST

Osaka* 1-1 Swiatek

Good energy and ball striking from Osaka as she forces an error from Swiatek and earns a break point.

Osaka thinks she has broken after a scorching forehand down the line. But the umpire comes down from her chair and calls the ball out.

To compound Osaka’s frustrations, Swiatek serves out the game to hold.

04:50 PM BST

First set: Naomi Osaka 1-0 Iga Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Early test of Osaka’s nerves as Swiatek earns a break point but the Pole nets a backhand. Osaka then holds to make a solid start.

04:35 PM BST

Here we go!

Showtime on Chatrier as both players come onto court, wearing headphones, to drown out the warm ovations from the spectators.

04:32 PM BST

‘Swiatek a clay-court phenomenon to rival Nadal’

At the northern end of Roland Garros stands a modernist statue of Rafael Nadal, fashioned from stainless steel. In 10 years’ time, will there be a matching Iga Swiatek beside it? Like her idol Nadal, Swiatek is a clay-court phenomenon. At just 22, she has already won three French Opens, only one shy of his tally at the same age. This week Swiatek returns to Paris to continue her relentless pursuit of titles. She comes in on a 12-match winning streak, having just become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2013 to lift the Madrid and Rome trophies back to back. Her dominance is such that bookmakers are going odds-on on a fourth Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. So, what makes Swiatek such an irresistible force?

Our tennis correspondent Simon Briggs explains all here.

04:25 PM BST

‘The Queen of Clay’

29 - Iga Swiatek has won 29 of her first 31 matches at the French Open, only Monica Seles and Chris Evert have won more from their first 31 matches at the tournament (30 each). Favourite. #RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/taFx64qB6m — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 27, 2024

04:20 PM BST

The battle of four-time grand slam champs

The two players have faced each other just twice before, the last coming in 2022 and won by Swiatek in the Miami Open final.

Since then Swiatek has been the most dominant player on the WTA Tour while Osaka had time away from the sport to give birth to her daughter.

04:14 PM BST

04:00 PM BST

Iga vs Naomi

Good afternoon and welcome to coverage from the French Open as world No 1 Iga Swiatek takes on former No 1 Naomi Osaka in the headline match on day four of the tournament.

Ever since the draw was made last week, the possibility of this second-round match-up had tennis fans excited and it came to fruition after both players came through their opening rounds in contrasting fashion.

Swiatek dropped just three games as she swept aside French wild card Leolia Jeanjean. The Pole is bidding to become the first woman to win three straight French Open titles since Justine Henin in 2007 and she is well aware of the threat posed by Osaka.

“She’s a great person and her game style is pretty fun to watch,” Swiatek said when asked about today’s opponent. I’m glad she came back and she’s playing more tournaments even than before the break.

“I haven’t actually played against Naomi obviously on clay, so we’ll see how that’s going to go.”

On Sunday, Osaka needed a deciding set to beat Lucia Bronzetti as she claimed her first grand slam win since her return to the sport after the birth of her daughter and she knows the scale of the task facing her when she takes on the best player in the world on her best surface.

“I watched her a lot when I was pregnant. It’s an honour to play her in the French Open because she has won more than once here. It’s a very big challenge for me,” Osaka said.

“It’s a test to see where I’m at but I wouldn’t say I have low expectations of myself. I’m a person that thinks that I can win every match that I play.

“That’s gotten me this far. I’d never play a match thinking lowly of myself, no.”

