Coco Gauff in tearful row with umpire during French Open defeat by Iga Swiatek

Defending champion Iga Swiatek took a big step towards a third successive French Open title by dismantling teary American third seed Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-final on Thursday to match her longest winning streak on clay.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek also extended her dominance over Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings and will head into a Saturday showdown with either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Swiatek drew first blood by breaking in the opening game of the contest after a forehand error by the ultra aggressive Gauff and the top-seeded Pole fought off break points in her next two service games before tightening her grip.

Swiatek said: “It was intense. In the second set it was right because we were breaking each other. I was consistent with my tactics and went for it.

“I think she [Coco Gauff] is progressing a lot, you can see by her results. The US Open showed she is tough. At this age, it’s kind of obvious she will grow. It’s nice to see her handling things around her. Coco is one of the most consistent players out there.”

Having dropped the first set following an error, Gauff wiped away tears while up 2-1 in the second after an argument with the umpire over a contentious line call, but the U.S. Open champion recovered to break her opponent for the first time.

However, Swiatek struck back immediately before holding and breaking to surge to a 4-3 lead with a powerful winner as a 20th straight victory at Roland Garros appeared in sight for the 23-year-old at her favourite hunting ground.

Soaking up the applause at a sun-drenched Court Philippe-Chatrier, Madrid and Rome champion Swiatek secured victory on serve and equalled her 18-match winning streak on the sport’s slowest surface between Stuttgart and Warsaw in 2022.

Swiatek keeps up winning streak to reach French Open final: As it happened

03:47 PM BST

Gauff* 1-6, 4-6 Swiatek

Here we go! Nervy forehand from Swiatek goes long, 15-15. Gauff lets her off the hook with a forehand return that goes long, 30-15.

Gauff goes for a forehand but nets. Two match points. All out attack from Gauff to save the first match point.

GAME SET MATCH SWIATEK. One final forehand error from Gauff and Swiatek reaches yet another French Open final.

03:41 PM BST

Gauff 1-6, 4-5 Swiatek*

Swiatek wants to get this match done now and yet another forehand error by Gauff gives her a match point.

Great time for Gauff to come up with her best forehands of the match and she crushes a winner into the corner, deuce.

Swiatek gets another chance when Gauff nets a backhand. And she stays in the game when Swiatek miscues a forehand wide. If she can hold here, maybe Swiatek might get tight.

Bold play by Gauff and she finishes the game with a backhand winner. Pressure on Swiatek now.

03:30 PM BST

Gauff* 1-6, 3-5 Swiatek

Another routine hold by Swiatek and a fourth game in a row to put her within a game of the final.

03:25 PM BST

Gauff 1-6, 3-4 Swiatek*

Error-strewn game from Swiatek and she slips to 0-40. Swiatek senses the opportunity and takes it. She attacks Gauff’s forehand, which opens space on the backhand side. Gauff is forced to put him a defensive lob but Swiatek manages a difficult shot easily, putting away an overhead smash to break.

03:22 PM BST

Gauff* 1-6, 3-3 Swiatek

Swiatek consolidates the break and levels the set. Chris Evert on commentary says Gauff’s forehand woes stem from bad footwork. If the forehand was on the same level as her backhand, this match up would be a lot tighter.

03:17 PM BST

Gauff 1-6, 3-2 Swiatek*

Back comes Swiatek as she earns a break point with a brilliant cross court forehand winner. And she duly gets the break back when Gauff’s tame forehand clips the net cord and the ball flies long.

03:12 PM BST

Gauff* 1-6, 3-1 Swiatek

Gauff is not happy. She is very frustrated with the umpire and is in tears. She returned a shot but the serve was called out by the linesperson and overruled by the umpire. The return by Gauff went wide and she believes she was distracted by the call from the lino. And she has a point. The umpire disagrees and insists the point goes to Swiatek. “They’re booing because they know you’re wrong,” Gauff says.

Gauff needs a moment at the back of the court to compose herself again and credit to her, she gets a break point. Unfortunately for her Swiatek comes up big with a forehand winner.

Gauff gets another break point opportunity and this time she takes it. She goes on the offensive and opens up the court, giving herself a forehand down the line which is too hot for Swiatek.

Game on?

"I'm 1000% sure" 🗣️



A late call causes Coco Gauff to lose a point against Iga Swiatek 👀#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/OivGJhEm7o — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 6, 2024

03:02 PM BST

Gauff 1-6, 2-1 Swiatek*

Gauff is trying anything at the moment to build some momentum. She attempts a drop shot but nets. She knows the longer the rallies go, the more dominant Swiatek comes. Third ace of the match makes it 40-30 and holds with a forehand winner.

02:59 PM BST

Gauff* 1-6, 1-1 Swiatek

Gauff moves to 13 unforced errors on the forehand side, 24 in the match so far. The numbers tell it all at the moment.

I don’t think Swiatek has had to get out of first gear so far.

02:55 PM BST

Second set: Gauff 1-6, 1-0 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Must win game for Gauff to give her some belief but a double fault makes it deuce. Gauff wipes her face and looks on forlornly. She hasn’t been allowed to settle by Swiatek, who has ruthlessly exposed her forehand.

But credit to the 20-year-old, who eventually comes through when Swiatek needs a backhand.

02:47 PM BST

Gauff* 1-6 Swiatek

Slumped shoulders from Gauff after another poor forehand error. Forehand return long gives Swiatek a set point.

And she takes it when Gauff nets a forehand. Big problems for the American, who opts to leave the court for a comfort break.

Super set for Swiatek 💥



Iga Swiatek dominates the first set against Coco Gauff in this semi-final 💪#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/3mf5GvxyyS — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 6, 2024

02:44 PM BST

Gauff 2-5 Swiatek*

Big ‘come on’ from Gauff as she holds to 15. She needs some momentum and belief going into the second set.

But first things first, Swiatek must serve for this set.

Coco Gauff is facing an uphill task - Getty Images/Dan Istitene

02:40 PM BST

Gauff* 1-5 Swiatek

Swiatek has attacked Gauff’s forehand and shattered the confidence of the American. Swiatek is a great front runner and she’s stamping her authority all over this match.

Swiatek holds to 15. Chris Evert says: ‘This first set is pretty much over.”

02:36 PM BST

Gauff 1-4 Swiatek*

Really bad game by Gauff and the body language isn’t positive. She slips to 15-40 with a double fault and saves the first break point to keep her in this set.

But not the second as she nets a backhand tamely. Swiatek breaks and is in total command at the moment.

02:33 PM BST

Gauff* 1-3 Swiatek

Huge statement by the legend Chris Evert as she claims Gauff as the best backhand in the women’s game after she crushes a backhand winner down the line for a winner.

Gauff is starting to get a grip on the match and another Swiatek error gives the American a set point.

Oh dear. Gauff gets the ball she wants but the ball is on her forehand side and she overhits to gift Swiatek the point.

Swiatek toughs out the game and she holds. Nine unforced errors by Gauff. She needs to keep that number low.

Coco Gauff hits a backhand - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

02:24 PM BST

Gauff 1-2 Swiatek*

Relief for Gauff as she holds to 15 to get on the scoreboard. She’s avoided a bagel in this set and now needs to make sure she doesn’t get a breadstick!

02:21 PM BST

Gauff* 0-2 Swiatek

Six hours and 54 minutes on court so far for Gauff. Seven hours and 13 minutes for Swiatek. Not a great deal of energy used by them.

If Gauff’s forehand is weak, the backhand is her strength and she gives Swiatek a glimpse as she takes the game to 40-30 then hits a brilliant return winner to make it deuce.

Swiatek miscues a forehand long and Gauff earns herself a break back point. Gutsy play by Swiatek to go at Gauff’s strength with her first serve and she gets the unreturned ball.

Great work in this game by Gauff but Swiatek holds to consolidate the break.

02:14 PM BST

First set: Coco Gauff 0-1 Iga Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Expecting Swiatek to go after Gauff’s forehand and expose the weakness on that side. And so it proves on the opening two points as she makes back-to-back unforced errors.

Early trouble for Gauff as Swiatek drills a backhand down the line for a winner. Two break points.

And it’s a break for Swiatek. Gauff is the aggressor and hits a good backhand that forces a high defensive lob by Swiatek. Gauff opts for a drive forehand but gets it all wrong as the ball sails well long.

02:09 PM BST

Here we go!

The players are welcomed onto the court by MC Marc Maury. Game faces from both of them.

This should be a cracker!

01:53 PM BST

Coco’s impressive record

20, 82 - At 20y 82d, Coco Gauff is the youngest player to reach three or more consecutive Women's Singles semi-finals at Grand Slam events since Maria Sharapova - four between Wimbledon 2006 and Roland Garros 2007. Bloom.#rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/qXfI17MLDJ — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 4, 2024

01:49 PM BST

Eurosport’s Mats Wilander on what makes Swiatek so difficult

If you allow her into the rally, she just dictates. When she plays with the wind, you just can’t do it unless you’re Sabalenka or Rybakina in my eyes. Of course Coco moves better than Vondrousova so I think she will be in the match in the semis but Iga, when it’s slow, she controls everything. The footwork is unbelievable. When she has time, she puts in way more steps than other people. But when she starts running, I’m not sure she’s faster than Coco Gauff. But juniors should study her footwork.

01:40 PM BST

Today’s match is a repeat of the 2022 final

01:23 PM BST

Eurosport’s John McEnroe hails Swiatek

She’s a natural mover on clay. She gets in and out of the corners better than any player, including most male players, too. She just has an understanding of the court and a comfort level that players don’t have in her game naturally. You know, it was more effective. Obviously, she can play on other surfaces. She’s still learning, maybe on grass. She’s still learning to hone her skills at the net. But you don’t need some of that here. And so what she brings is an intensity, and a level that most players can’t match. Off the ground, she can take the ball early. She can play defence when she needs to. So, she’s extremely difficult to beat. It’d be surprising if she doesn’t win three or four more of them at least. We’ll see what happens. But she certainly knows what she’s doing on this court.

Iga Swiatek has been in ruthless form - Getty Images /Robert Prange

01:11 PM BST

01:03 PM BST

French Open women’s semi-final day

Hello and welcome to coverage of the first women’s French Open semi-final between world No 1 Iga Swiatek and third seed Coco Gauff.

It is the 12th meeting between the two players with Swiatek leading the head-to-head 10-1. The two times they have played each other at Roland Garros, Swiatek has won both. Swiatek is also on an incredible 19-match winning run in Paris.

But despite the odds being stacked in her favour, the Pole is full of respect for the American.

“I think her mental game is a little bit better. Before it was kind of easier to ‘crack her’ when you were leading,” Swiatek said of Gauff.

“But it’s normal that she’s making progress. She’s at that age that everything goes pretty nicely, that if you’re working hard then you will get progress.

“She’s doing that and probably every aspect of her game is a little bit better because it’s different being a teenager on the tour and then being a more mature player.”

Gauff, who will move to a career high world No 2 in the rankings on Monday, has quietly and methodically gone about her business in Paris. She has reached the semi-finals of a major in three of her last four and the 20-year-old is determined to solve the problems Swiatek causes her.

“I’ve obviously been unsuccessful the last couple of times we’ve played, regardless of the surface and anything. She’s definitely a tough opponent for me and for anybody,” Gauff said.

“I just have to go back and watch, try to find what I have to do. I think she’s playing great tennis here, so it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m going to go into the match with a lot of belief that I can.

“I’m going to try to get a plan from my team and then also my own plan and see where we can find a blend.”

