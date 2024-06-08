Iga Swiatek cruises to third consecutive French Open title, fourth in five years

PARIS (WCMH) — Poland’s Iga Swiatek continues to make history at Roland Garros as she won her third straight French Open title on Saturday morning in Paris on NBC4.

Swiatek cruised in the final over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 to claim the three-peat at Court Phillipe Chatrier and win her fourth French Open in the last five years. The 23-year-old from Warsaw only lost one set on her way to another title won in dominant fashion.

With her win on Saturday, Swiatek becomes just the fourth woman to win four French Opens in the Open Era, joining Chris Evert (7), Steffi Graf (6), and Justine Henin (4). She has now won five grand slam titles and is the first woman to win three straight French Opens since Henin did it in 2005-07.

This is also the first time in 10 years a woman has won the same major in three straight years when Serena Williams won the U.S. Open in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Swiatek will enter Wimbledon as the favorite and will likely be the woman to beat at the Olympics in Paris, with Roland Garros hosting the tennis tournaments.

French Open coverage on NBC4 concludes tomorrow with the men’s final at 9 a.m. Sunday. 21-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz takes on German Alexander Zverev as each chase their first French Open title.

