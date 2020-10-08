Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek set an unlikely French Open final

American Sofia Kenin and Pole Iga Swiatek will play in the French Open final on Saturday, an unpredictable matchup when the tournament began two weeks ago.

Kenin, the fourth seed who was swept 6-0, 6-0 in her only clay-court tune-up match, completed her march to a second Grand Slam final this year by beating Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday.

Earlier, the 54th-ranked Swiatek became the second-lowest-ranked French Open women’s finalist in history, dumping 131st-ranked Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-2, 6-1.

“On one hand, I know that I can play great tennis,” Swiatek said. “On the other hand, it’s kind of surprising for me. I never would have thought that I’m going to be in the final. It’s crazy.”

Kenin, a 21-year-old born in Moscow and raised in Florida, joined Venus and Serena Williams as American women to make multiple Grand Slam finals in one year since 2006. She broke through by winning the Australian Open in February.

Swiatek, 19, blossomed these last two weeks, getting past the fourth round of a Slam for the first time. She became the first woman to reach a French Open final without dropping a set or facing a tiebreak since Justine Henin in 2006 and 2007.

“Usually I’m that kind of player who is playing better under pressure,” Swiatek said.

The lowest-ranked French Open women’s finalist was Romanian Florenta Mihai, who was No. 56 in 1977, when she was runner-up to Yugoslavian Mima Jausovec. WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

Swiatek became the second Polish player to make a French Open final after Jadwiga Jedrzejowska in 1939.

More dominance: Swiatek’s 23 games dropped en route to a final are the fewest since Mary Pierce lost 10 in 1994.

On Thursday, she took out Podoroska, the first female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Alexandra Stevenson at 1999 Wimbledon and the first to ever do it at Roland Garros.

