Ifeatu Melifonwu named NFC defensive player of the week

The Lions clinched their first division title in 30 years on Sunday and now one of their defensive players has taken home a weekly award.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Melifonwu was all over the field against the Vikings, recording five total tackles with 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, and an interception.

In his third season out of Syracuse, the former third-round pick has now recorded 25 total tackles with 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, five passes defensed, and an interception this season.

The Lions will be back in action against the Cowboys on Saturday night.