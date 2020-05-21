Ifeadi Odenigbo on replacing Everson Griffen: I’m taking that approach

The Vikings may not have completely shut the door on Everson Griffen’s return, but the veteran defensive end remains a free agent at the moment.

That means it’s likelier that they’ll be finding a new partner for Danielle Hunter off the edge of their defensive line. Ifeadi Odenigbo said on a Thursday conference call that he’s aiming to be that person.

“I’m taking that approach,” Odenigbo said, via the Pioneer Press. “I’ve seen my development from the preseason when I was pass rushing to Week 14, when I started to get in the groove. . . . I had a breakout year, but my approach this year is being more efficient.”

Odenigbo had 23 tackles, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble while playing on 34 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last year.

