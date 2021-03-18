The New York Giants are signing former Minnesota Vikings defensive end on a one-year deal, his agency announced on Wednesday night.

It’s a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Odenigbo was non-tendered by the Vikings as a restricted free agent. The lowest restricted tender would have carried around a $2.1 million price tag for Minnesota. Instead, Odenigbo will get a bit more than that to sign with the Giants as a free agent.

Odenigbo, a former seventh-round pick in 2017, has developed into a solid contributor during four years and three seasons played in Minnesota. He had seven sacks in 2019 as a rotational pass rusher off the bench. Last season, Odenigbo started all 15 games he appeared in and didn’t have quite the same sack output with just 3.5 on the year. However, he did increase his quarterback hits from 13 to 15 for the season.

The Vikings signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson away from the Giants and New York has returned the favor in picking up Odenigbo.

Ifeadi Odenigbo joining Giants on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk