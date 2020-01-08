If you're hoping for an Andrew Luck return, you should probably give up that dream

When a player retires in his prime, the default has become to assume he’ll be back.

Tony Romo didn’t come back. Rob Gronkowski didn’t return in 2019. And Andrew Luck likely isn’t going to play again either.

The NFL world was shocked when the Indianapolis Colts quarterback suddenly retired last August. Because it’s so hard for people to get their minds around a player giving up the game when he still can play, many figured Luck would change his mind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

That doesn’t seem to be the case, and his father said there are no signs he wants to play again.

Andrew Luck seems content in retirement

Oliver Luck is a former NFL quarterback and the XFL commissioner. He was on Dan LeBatard’s radio show on ESPN, and was asked about his son and whether he’d play again.

“I didn’t notice any hankering from him to get back on the field,” Oliver Luck told LeBatard, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Perhaps Luck changes his mind. He’s 30 years old. He’d have absolutely no problem getting a job as some team’s starting quarterback.

But at this moment, there doesn’t seem to be any sign that Luck is anything but happy in retirement.

Andrew Luck's father says the former Colts quarterback isn't coming out of retirement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Colts don’t think Luck will return either

When Colts general manager Chris Ballard wrapped up the season with a news conference, he sounded like a parent that had run out of patience.

“Look: Andrew’s retired,” Ballard said, according to the Colts’ site. “Do I talk to Andrew? Yes I do. Haven’t talked to him here in a few weeks. I’m sure he’s been busy being a father. But Andrew is retired. I think we all need to accept that. That’s where he’s at. He’s retired.”

It’s good advice to take. There’s no need worrying about if Luck will play again, because he seemed pretty secure with his decision and all indications are he doesn’t have any regrets.

Story continues

It won’t stop the occasional speculation, but that seems to be a waste of time.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports:



