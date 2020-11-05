If Jets lose to Patriots Monday night on Yahoo Sports app, how probable is 0-16 for Jets this season?

There has been no evidence the 2020 New York Jets can win a game this season. And no, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t on their remaining schedule.

The Jets rank in the top 10 in only two regular categories: They are seventh in fewest fumbles lost, and 10th in rushing yards allowed per attempt. That’s it. It’s hard to get that hyped up about a team whose biggest strength is not losing fumbles.

The 0-8 Jets face the New England Patriots on Monday night, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. The Patriots are 2-5, in the kind of slump they haven’t had since two decades, and they’re still expected to blast the Jets.

If the Jets don’t pull off this upset, it’s not like there’s any other game on the schedule they’ll be expected to win. It’s not too early to start wondering about 0-16, especially with a team this bad.

Could Jets go 0-16?

There are only two 0-16 teams in NFL history. The 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns are the club.

It’s hard to go 0-16. All NFL teams have talented players. Even bad teams go up against an opponent that is unmotivated at the end of a season, ravaged with injuries or simply has a bad game. Even though there’s no obvious hope for the Jets to get a win, their chances of going 0-16 are just 8.8% according to Football Outsiders.

But it’s hard to look at the remaining schedule and believe there’s a 91.2 percent chance the Jets win a game:

Week 9: vs. Patriots

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: at Chargers

Week 12: vs. Dolphins

Week 13: vs. Raiders

Week 14: at Seahawks

Week 15: at Rams

Week 16: vs. Browns

Week 17: at Patriots

Even the bye week is favored by a touchdown over the Jets.

There’s not one game on that list that you’d be confident picking the Jets to win. Collectively, if you take eight shots, one should hit. But that would require the Jets playing at least decent football for three hours.

Maybe the best chance will be against the Patriots, which speaks to how crazy the Patriots’ fall has been this season.

The New York Jets are winless through half of the season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Could Jets win either game against the Patriots?

The last time the Patriots won was Sept. 27. They beat the Raiders to improve to 2-1. Four straight losses followed as the offense struggled and the defense has slipped due to massive personnel losses since last season.

The Jets will at least have an outside shot on Monday night, being at home against a 2-5 team. Perhaps in Week 17, a Patriots team looking to start the offseason will sleepwalk against the Jets, if they’re 0-15 at that point. Given Bill Belichick’s long history of hatred against the Jets, a poor effort in Week 17 seems unlikely. But it could be the Jets’ best hope.

The Jets are a mess. Adam Gase was a horrendous hire. Sam Darnold has shown this season that, until further notice, he’s not a starting-caliber quarterback. The Jets’ three most talented players to start the offseason were arguably safety Jamal Adams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and running back Le’Veon Bell. Adams was traded after the relationship with the organization fell apart, Mosley opted out due to COVID-19 concerns and Bell was cut since Gase never embraced him or used him right.

What’s left is a team that has been outscored 94-238 this season, has a coach who has become a running joke and could go down as the worst team in NFL history. At least the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the excuse of being an expansion team.

Half of the season is done and the Jets don’t have a win. It’s not too early to wonder if they’ll get one.