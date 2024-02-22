If Jake Paul defeats Tommy Fury in their boxing match, it could lead to MMA rematch

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury could possibly face one another for a third time in an MMA cage. That is all contingent on Paul winning the duo's upcoming boxing match first, though. (AP Photo)

Jake Paul's upcoming boxing match against Tommy Fury is about more than just avenging the lone loss Paul suffered in his boxing career.

The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has his eyes on a third rematch with Fury in the MMA cage. The catch? Paul has to defeat Fury in the boxing ring to trigger that stipulation.

According to Paul's business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, if Paul wins the boxing match, it would then lead a third rematch — an MMA bout under the PFL banner.

"Jake has said to Tommy he's willing to fight him in boxing, and if Jake wins, he's willing to enter the SmartCage in PFL with Tommy and again give him another payday close to eight figures to do that," Bidarian, the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, told ESPN. "So, there's a path there where it's worth close to $20 million of guaranteed money to reengage in the Jake Paul competition, effectively."

For the two fights, Fury could make anywhere between, $15 million to $20 million combined, according to PFL chairman Donn Davis. Bidarian echoed those sentiments, and told ESPN that Fury is expected to make a "high-seven-figure" number off the upcoming bout.

The boxing rematch is coming more than a year after Paul lost to Fury in a split decision in February 2023. Months later in October, Fury defeated his second YouTube influencer, KSI, in a unanimous decision.

Paul has been getting more reps in, as well, with wins over UFC legend Nate Diaz in August and Andre August in December. The 27 year old now owns an 8-1 record in boxing — including five knockouts.

"We all know everyone tries to price themselves out if they don't really want to fight and hide behind that," Paul said of Fury. "So, I think that's where things are. But regardless, I'm on a different mission to become world champion, and all doors for Tommy lead to me. I can do whatever I want, which is the beauty — and what I want is to be world champion."