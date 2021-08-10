Idris Elba Joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ as Knuckles

Hot off his starring role in “The Suicide Squad,” Idris Elba has joined the cast of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” as the voice of Knuckles, Sonic’s scrappy nemesis-turned-compatriot, Paramount announced on Tuesday.

The actor confirmed the casting by posting a first look at the character — or, rather, the character’s hand, including his signature spiked knuckles.

Knuckles first appeared as an antagonist in the 1994 Sega video game ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3,’ tricked by the evil Dr. Robotnik into thinking that Sonic is his enemy; he became a playable character in a follow-up game “Sonic and Knuckles” released later the same year. Suffice it to say, Knuckles ultimately realizes who the real bad guy is, and switches sides. (For those wondering, the character is not a hedgehog like Sonic, but an echidna, or spiny anteater.)

The first “Sonic the Hedgehog” was one of the few pre-pandemic hit films of 2020, grossing $319.7 million worldwide.

