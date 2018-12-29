Idowu, Turner lift Saint Peter's past Hampton in OT, 83-80

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Sam Idowu scored nine of his 20 points in overtime before fouling out and Saint Peter's broke a four-game skid, edging Hampton 83-80 on Saturday.

Devauhnte Turner led the Peacocks (3-9) with 23 points and his two free throws with 24 seconds remaining in OT gave Saint Peter's the winning cushion. Quinn Taylor added 18 points.

Hampton's Greg Heckstall lofted a fadeaway 3-pointer from the right wing that bounced off the back rim and KC Ndefo corralled the rebound for Saint Peter's at the final buzzer.

Heckstall and Kalin Fisher each scored 22 for Hampton and combined for nine of the team's 10 3-pointers. Trevond Barnes scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Pirates (5-8), who lost for the first time in three games.

Heckstall nailed a 3 to tie 69-69 with 1:22 remaining in regulation as Hampton erased a nine-point gap. Idowu and Turner each missed in the final minute and the game went overtime.