‘That’s my idol’: Oregon’s Jacob Young shows love to brother Joseph Young following his outstanding first round performance
Oregon student-athlete Jacob Young follows-up with Pac-12 Networks after Oregon's 86-72 victory over Oregon State in the first round of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.