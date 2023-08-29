The Idol cancelled by HBO after just one season

The Idol has officially been axed by HBO as the broadcaster has confirmed the drama won't be renewed for a second season.

The controversial series was a joint effort from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, and Reza Fahim.

However, its cancellation won't be a surprise to viewers following the largely negative reception it received as it was panned by critics and consumers alike.

Rumours of The Idol's cancellation were shut down by HBO back in June, but the company has now confirmed the show's future in a statement.

"The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response," a HBO spokesperson said. "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

Starring Lily-Rose Depp and Tesfaye in the lead roles, The Idol also featured Troye Sivan, Hank Azaria, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dan Levy.

The five-part series followed the story of a troubled young pop star who, after struggling to come to terms with the cancellation of her last tour, begins a complicated relationship with a sleazy nightclub owner and cult leader.

Several members of the cast had previously hinted towards a second season of The Idol, with Randolph suggesting that's why the story was left open-ended.

"I absolutely think there's a season two," she told Deadline earlier this year. "I'm not saying it's official, but there’s definitely a whole vast world that could be developed."

Even before the show hit screens, The Idol had a turbulent journey behind the scenes.

Midway through production in April 2022, the show endured some big changes as director and executive producer Amy Seimetz exited along with several cast members.

As a result, The Idol underwent extensive reshoots with Levinson taking on the role of director for the entire season.

The Idol airs on HBO in the US, while UK viewers can watch on Sky and NOW.

