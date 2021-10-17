Idle Notre Dame sees movement around them in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Bye weeks are alway rough, especially when Notre Dame needs to make moves in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which saw other teams move around them.

Even with teams around them making moves, the Irish remained in the same spot they were last week, No. 13. Kentucky fell under the Irish as they lost to No. 1 Georgia, while Ole Miss jumped the Irish after defeating Tennessee.

The biggest mover this week was Iowa, after they were upset by Purdue, who the Irish defeated earlier in the year. By transitive property, that means if Notre Dame was to face off against the Hawkeyes, they’d beat them right? That might not be the case according the newest Coaches poll, as the now defeated Hawkeyes fell nine spots to No. 11.

With them dropping, the Big Ten only has four schools inside the top-10 now, led by Ohio State at No. 5, Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 7 and Penn State at No. 8. The conference is very top heavy according to the latest poll, which you can see below, with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.

1 – Georgia (1)

2 – Oklahoma (3)

3 – Cincinnati (4)

4 – Alabama (5)

5 – Ohio State (6)

6 – Michigan (7)

7 – Michigan State (9)

8 – Penn State (8)

9 – Oklahoma State (12)

10 – Oregon (10)

11 – Iowa (2)

12 – Ole Miss (14)

13 – Notre Dame (13)

14 – Kentucky (11)

15 – Wake Forest (16)

16 – Coastal Carolina (15)

17 – Texas A&M (18)

18 – North Carolina St. (21)

19 – SMU (23)

20 – Baylor (NR)

21 – San Diego St. (24)

22 – Auburn (NR)

23 – Pittsburgh (NR)

24 – Clemson (25)

25 – UTSA (NR)