Idle Cardinals remain idle in new power rankings

The Arizona Cardinals sit at 4-8 entering Week 14 but did not play in Week 13. They finally had their bye week and returned to the facility on Monday.

Arizona, while teams around them won and lost in Week 13, remained steady, coming in at No. 26 for the second straight week.

Break out the Call of Duty — the Cardinals are on a bye. Arizona gets back in action in Week 14 on Monday against the New England Patriots.

They lost in Week 12 by one point on a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion to the Los Angeles Chargers, but they looked like a pretty good team for most of the game.

If they can bring that same effectiveness and eliminate the late three-and-outs, they could make a push for the rest of the season.

