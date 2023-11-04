Idiomatic holds on to win Breeders' Cup Distaff
Brad Cox's big filly Idiomatic holds off the field in the final stretch to win the Breeders' Cup Distaff.
John Kennedy scored the Copa Libertadores winner for Fluminense and was sent off minutes later after an excessive celebration.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
The Bulldogs got a key interception from Nazir Stackhouse to extend their win streak to 26 games.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 9 in the NFL.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Follow the entire card at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with Yahoo Sports as we bring you the latest results and highlights.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this weekend's Fight Night, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis.
Votto will be a free agent for the first time his career.
Emma Hayes has coached Chelsea, the top women's team in England, since 2012. She'll leave at the end of the season, reportedly to take the USWNT job.
The linebacker had to be carted off the field during the Steelers win on Thursday.
Mahomes' former Chiefs teammate, Tyreek Hill, has already expressed interest in participating.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
The NBA is certainly putting all of its weight into making sure the public knows the league office feels the in-season tournament is important. Which means sooner or later, you’ll feel it’s important.