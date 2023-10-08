Idiomatic dominates the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
Brad Cox's four-year-old filly gets away well and never lets go of the lead to emphatically win the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes and gets a spot in the Breeders' Cup Distaff.
Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs with a sixth-place finish.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
The Burrow-to-Chase connection had been stalled the first month of the season. But in Week 5, fantasy managers were finally rewarded. Dalton Del Don recaps their outing and much more.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Young limited the Liberty’s guards from making much of an impact (28 points combined), while flowing with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray to score 72 points for the Aces’ backcourt.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
The Lions are proving several long-held fantasy beliefs wrong. Scott Pianowski examines their latest impressive performance and more from Week 5.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the action that took place on a very hectic Saturday of college football.
Oklahoma jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after beating Texas.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
Verstappen is a win way from tying his own wins record from a season ago and two victories from eclipsing Michael Schumacher's win percentage record.
The victory is Verstappen's 14th in 17 races.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.