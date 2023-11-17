IDF Says 'Terrorist Tunnel' Found at al-Shifa Hospital

The Israeli military has released video it says shows the entrance to a Hamas “terrorist tunnel” found at the edge of the al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza.

The footage came two days after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) entered the complex in what they described as a “targeted operation.”

On the same day, the IDF also released photos it said were of a tunnel inside the Rantisi children’s hospital. (See post from X below.)

Storyful has not verified the nature of the structures seen in the video or the photos. The video, however, is confirmed as having been shot at al-Shifa Hospital. Credit: IDF via Storyful