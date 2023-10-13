IDF Says '750 Military Targets' Hit in Overnight Gaza Strikes

The IDF claimed to have attacked “750 military targets” during overnight strikes on Gaza into Friday, October 13.

Facilities that were targeted in the strikes included military headquarters, communication rooms, and underground tunnels, according to the IDF.

The IDF called for civilians in Gaza to evacuate southwards “for their own safety,” on Friday, as they said they would continue to “operate significantly in Gaza City” in coming days.

The United Nations has appealed for the evacuation order to be “rescinded,” saying it would be “impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” according to the Times of Israel. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful