Identity of Premier League club interested in signing Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez revealed

A Premier League club have joined Atletico Madrid and PSG in the race to try and sign Julian Alvarez from Manchester City this summer.

The Argentina international has been linked with a potential shock exit from the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Alvarez having recently completed his second season with Manchester City, following a £14 million move from River Plate in July 2022.

Alvarez, who has already made 103 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, was directly involved in 32 goals for the Sky Blues across all competitions this season, including 20 direct goal involvements in the Premier League.

Alvarez competes with Erling Haaland to start as central striker for Manchester City, with the Norway international having claimed his second successive Premier League Golden Boot award last month, despite missing several weeks of the campaign due to injury.

The Argentinian made 54 appearances and 39 starts for the Premier League champions during the 2023/24 campaign, however failed to start any of the Blues’ final four matches of the season, with Alvarez having played in midfield during the early months of the season.

Alvarez featured from the bench against Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham and Manchester United, with the lack of recent starts as a striker having led to transfer interest from Spain, France and west London.

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with a move for the forward, however Alvarez is also at the centre of interest from a Premier League rival.

The 24-year-old is subject to interest from the English capital alongside Paris and Madrid, with Chelsea reportedly being ‘interested’ in completing a major signing from Manchester City for a second successive summer.

The west London side successfully signed Cole Palmer last September, and are now considering a move for striker Alvarez, who worked under new manager Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium during the 2022/23 campaign.

Atletico Madrid and PSG have both already been credited with interest in the Argentinian forward, although Etihad officials remain keen to keep hold of Alvarez this summer.

Manchester City are bracing for high-profile exit from east Manchester this summer though, with Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson both linked with big-money switches to the Saudi Pro League.

Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes could also leave, with the Portuguese pair both facing uncertainty at the Etihad Stadium.