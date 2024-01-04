Identifying what stands between Texas and making a national title game

The Texas Longhorns made the College Football Playoff. And while the program’s ceiling is much higher, it didn’t take long for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian to make the playoff.

Sarkisian’s third year playoff berth has us wondering how far Texas is from playing in a national title game.

How far was Texas in 2023? On Monday, the Longhorns were 12 yards away from playing in the national championship. That said, given how it played Texas probably should have never been that close in the first place.

There are several ways in which Texas needs to grow. For starters, its head coach and starting quarterback need to make the leap from great to elite. Steve Sarkisian was one of the four best head coaches in college football. Even so, the difference between the best coach and the fourth best coach can sometimes be vast.

At quarterback, Quinn Ewers is a worthy four-team playoff competitor. Nevertheless, the difference between Ewers and Washington quarterback Michael Penix was noticeable. While Ewers made several great throws with touch, Penix had the zip to fit the football into tight windows that Ewers couldn’t. Washington’s quarterback processed the defense faster.

Here are a few ways Texas can become a title contender and winner in 2024.

Ewers evolves in third season

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) holds up the Big 12 Championship belt after the 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington.

The step for Ewers will involve processing defenses a tick faster and working on zip in close range throws. Penix was untouchable on Monday as a runner and passer. Ewers has the ability to become more like Penix with a strong offseason in Austin.

Sarkisian develops already deep playbook

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during Texas Media Day at the Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1, 2024.

The step from great to No. 1 for Sarkisian might involve further development of his already great playbook. He could add more depth to some of the formations that have less plays. An improved Ewers might make it easier to use more of Sarkisian’s ingenuity and open up the playbook.

Playoff O-line to championship O-line

The Texas offensive line played well all season, but it became clear that they were not national title ready on Monday. The Longhorns are great there, but top four is not good enough to win a national title. Texas’ line cleared the way in the running game against Washington, but will need to improve in pass protection to beat elite teams. I believe they will.

Veteran defensive tackles step up

There are huge shoes to fill at defensive line and linebacker with T’Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy and Jaylan Ford set to depart. Vernon Broughton, Trill Carter and Alfred Collins among others could help alleviate losses at defensive tackle.

Underclassmen grow up fast

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) is tackled by Washington linebacker Carson Bruener (42) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Texas’ underclassmen and new starters will need to grow up fast. Several of those players already are doing that. Running backs CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue made big plays despite turnovers. Linebacker Anthony Hill and defensive backs Terrance Brooks, Malik Muhammad and Derek Williams Jr. all already appear to be hits early in their careers.

Texas finds playmaking receivers

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II makes a reception against Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson in the third quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

The inexperienced wide receiver room is the group that will need to make the most growth. Texas will need wide receiver Johntay Cook to be the star playmaker that Xavier Worthy has been for the team. It might need DeAndre Moore, Ryan Niblett or five star freshman Ryan Wingo to become the strong third option that Jordan Whittington was for Texas at receiver.

Disruptive pass defense

The secondary and pass rush will need to be stronger in 2024. That said, there’s plenty of promise at both defensive back and edge. We think Texas can become what it needs to become at those two levels of defense, but plenty of work is needed.

Minimize flaws

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks for room to run against Oklahoma Sooners defense in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

Finally, the team will need to become more difficult to game plan against. Washington and Oklahoma were able to identify chinks in Texas’ armor and made the Longhorns pay. Despite it all, the team was in position to win both games late. It speaks to Texas’ ceiling and a near unbeatable version of Texas we could see if the team works on its weaknesses.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire