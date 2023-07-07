Identifying the most important game on the schedule for every Pac-12 team in 2023

There is a difference between the most important game of the college football season for each team and the so-called biggest game.

When we talk about the most important game, most of the time, we’re looking at the big picture for that program and what a win, or even a loss, would mean for the future.

For every team in the Pac-12, except USC of course, their biggest game will be against … USC. They are the conference favorite and with a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, the Trojans could very well play their way into the College Football Playoff.

And since we can’t have a listicle that says: “Biggest Game: USC” nearly every single time, we went through all of the schedules and determined each Pac-12 school’s most important game of the 2023 season, which is less than two months away.

Most Important Game: at Washington State (Oct. 14)

Analysis: Arizona is still in the middle of a rebuild, but the Wildcats could and probably should make a bowl, any bowl, this season in 2023. The road game at Washington State won’t be their biggest game, but most important because of where it is in the schedule.

Going into the Palouse, Arizona will most likely be 3-3 and on a two-game losing streak with a home game with Washington and then at USC. A win over the Cougars will set the Cats up nicely as the next three games are winnable (Oregon State, UCLA, at Colorado). But if they go into that Beaver game on a three-game losing skid, the entire season could go down the tubes.

Most Important Game: Oklahoma State (Sept. 9)

Analysis: Kenny Dillingham wants to spark the fan base and a win over the Cowboys would set the tone for the entire season. Arizona State opens with Southern Utah, but the first game against a Power 5 school is the next week with Oklahoma State. The Sun Devils’ first five games are at home and while USC (Sept. 30) is their biggest game, a Week 2 matchup with a Big XII team is the most important. A win would signify to the fans these Devils are different and a loss would just be the same old so-so squad in Tempe.

Most Important Game: at Stanford (Nov. 18)

Analysis: The correct answer here could be every game as Head Coach Justin Wilcox’s job is on the line. California has one of the toughest schedules in the nation and it could get ugly quickly. Wilcox is probably on his last legs in Berkeley and a loss in Palo Alto in The Big Game would surely be the end of his time at Cal.

Wilcox might still be out of a job even with a win over the lowly Cardinal, but at least he could hang his hat on a win over the rival.

Most Important Game: Nebraska (Sept. 9)

Analysis: Colorado is the enigma of the Pac-12 this season. No one knows, perhaps even the Buffaloes themselves, what to expect. It would have been nice to open up with a cupcake, but Colorado goes to TCU to begin the 2023 season.

While that’s a big game to be sure, the most important game has to be the first home game and it’s against former Big 8 rival Nebraska. A win here would justify the fans’ excitement for the season and give the team confidence for the remainder of the year. The Cornhuskers are also rebuilding and the Buffs could definitely come out on top.

Oregon Ducks

Most Important Game: Oregon State (Nov. 24)

Analysis: The Ducks have a few “big” games this year with Washington, Utah, and USC all on the docket. But the last regular season with the Beavers is the most important considering what happened last year in Corvallis.

Dan Lanning’s first game against Oregon State was memorable for all the wrong reasons. Oregon has to gain some revenge over the Beavers after the 2022 collapse that saw the Ducks give up a 31-10 lead. Oregon is recruiting at an all-time level for the program, but another loss to OSU would be disastrous. Everything needs to be right with the world once again and a win over the Beavers would do just that.

A win could also mean a Pac-12 Championship Game appearance in Vegas.

Oregon State Beavers

Most Important Game: at Oregon (Nov. 24)

Analysis: We tried to mix it up a bit in this article, but the Oregon/Oregon State game (still need a name here) turns out to be the most important game of the season for each team, but obviously for very different reasons.

OSU has several big games on the docket in 2023, which includes an impressive home schedule with games with Utah, UCLA, and Washington. Coach Jonathan Smith is attempting to sustain some success in Corvallis and prove last year wasn’t a fluke. Winning inside Autzen against what will clearly be a motivated Duck team will go a long way toward that goal of consistent success.

Most Important Game: California (Nov. 18)

Analysis: Another case where the game is the most important for each team. Stanford is going to be hard-pressed for wins this season, but getting California at home would be a nice checkmark for first-year coach Troy Taylor.

The 3-9 Cardinal lost to the Golden Bears last season 27-20, so look for Stanford to return the favor in what could be Justin Wilcox’s swan song in Berkeley.

Most Important Game: at Utah (Sept. 23)

Analysis: In the Bruins’ last season as a Pac-12 member, there’s no doubt they want to make some noise. The late September game at Utah is a huge chance for UCLA to turn some heads, most importantly those at USC. It’ll also be the first big test for freshman quarterback Dante Moore and if the Bruins can somehow get this game in the win column, it would change the entire dynamic of the 2023 season in the Pac-12.

The odds are they won’t win this. But dang, if they do …

USC Trojans

Most Important Game: Washington (Nov. 4)

Analysis: For the Pac-12 favorite and College Football Playoff contender, one could say every game is the most important. But the game before coming to Autzen on Nov. 11 is a home contest against a very good Huskies team that could get out of the Coliseum with a win.

The Trojans have to avoid that at all costs. They want to be undefeated and have all the confidence in the world when they have the showdown in Eugene. A loss just the week before could erase any playoff appearance and deflate USC. Every game in college football is a “must-win,” but for USC, beating Washington is the biggest must-win on its schedule.

According to TrojansWire.com editor Matt Zemek, he sees the Utah game on Oct. 21 as the most important.

If USC wins, it can split the games between Washington and Oregon and still get to Vegas for the Pac-12 title game. If the Trojans lose to Utah, it will need to sweep the Huskies and Ducks. But USC vs Washington is a huge one, no doubt. – Matt Zemek

Most Important Game: Florida (Aug. 31)

Analysis: It’s hard to believe that the most important game of the Utes’ season might come in August, but here we are. Utah isn’t the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 anymore and although they made it to the Rose Bowl, it wasn’t exactly their best showing.

Utah also hosts Florida, a team they almost defeated to open the 2022 season. Going into The Swamp and winning is no small feat and Utah lost by just a field goal. A win over an SEC team would go a long way toward the misconception that Utah is about to give up its reign over the Pac-12.

Washington Huskies

Most Important Game: Oregon (Oct. 14)

Analysis: Many think the Washington/Oregon game of 2022 would have gone the other way if Bo Nix didn’t injure his ankle in the second half. The Huskies might have still won, but to erase all doubt, defeating the Ducks with a presumably healthy Nix would be huge for that program. It would also be the second consecutive win over Oregon, which might set off a parade through downtown Seattle.

In the last 21 years, the Huskies have only defeated Oregon in consecutive seasons twice.

Washington State Cougars

Most Important Game: Wisconsin (Sept. 9)

Analysis: After finishing the 2022 season with a 7-6 record, the Cougars could have a sneaky good 2023 under third-year head coach Jake Dickert. They do have tough road contests at UCLA, Oregon and rival Washington, but it wouldn’t shock anyone to see Wazzu win the others.

That 17-14 win over the Badgers in Madison last season did shock everyone, especially those in Wisconsin. The Big Ten powerhouse certainly won’t be looking past the Cougars again. But if WSU can still win that game having the full attention of the Badgers, it could be a fun time in the Palouse.

