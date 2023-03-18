Identifying first-round picks who could most help Packers QB Jordan Love

The Jordan Love era has arrived in Green Bay. While Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been officially traded to the New York Jets, the transaction is a matter of when, not if. The Packers are moving forward with Love, a 2020 first-round pick who will go into his fourth NFL season as a first-time starter and the successor to a future Hall of Famer.

So, how can the Packers most help Love next season? A first-round pick could certainly make a difference.

The staff at Packers Wire answered the question: Who is one first-round prospect who could provide Love with the most help as he begins his starting journey in 2023?

Zach Kruse: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

In 2008, Aaron Rodgers had Greg Jennings and Donald Driver as go-to receivers and James Jones (second year) and Jordy Nelson (rookie) as developing secondary weapons during his first year as the new starting quarterback. In 2023, the Packers should do their best to surround Jordan Love with a similar type of young and talented cast. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs provide a strong foundation, but there’s more work to be done at receiver. What would most help a first-year starting quarterback? A pass-catcher who can consistently separate. Smith-Njigba is a master route runner with the elite quickness necessary for getting open on time, especially from the slot. Team JSN with Watson and Doubs and maybe a veteran or draft pick at tight end, and the Packers will have ample weapons available in the passing game around Love.

Brandon Carwile: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Since Jermichael Finley, Green Bay has tried desperately to find a viable receiving tight end. Rather than going the free agency route again, maybe it’s time to pick one with their first-round pick. Listen, I would be shocked if the Packers did this, but their tight end room is depleted. I realize not many tight ends have an immediate, though Kincaid is a guy who has the potential to be productive in the passing game right away. Not to mention, he would make life a lot easier for one Jordan Love. At 6-4, 250 lbs, Kincaid would be a huge target for Love over the middle. He also has a reliable set of hands and is capable of making contested catches. Kincaid isn’t just a big body, either. He is a fluid route runner who can play in-line, in the slot or out wide. It’s been far too long since Green Bay has had a tight end with that kind of versatility. And when he’s not getting the ball, Kincaid can stretch the field to open things up for other guys underneath. It’s about time the Packers had a tight end who can stress defenses and garner that type of attention. As a first-year starter, Love needs to be surrounded by as much talent as possible, and Kincaid might be the best pass-catcher in the entire draft.

Paul Bretl: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

A lot of the potential success that Jordan Love has in 2023 is going to begin with a strong run game to lean on. The addition of Washington to the tight end room will help with that. At 6-6 and 264 pounds, Washington was one of the best blocking tight ends in college football, and when he’s lined up in-line, it’s almost like having a sixth offensive lineman on the field. Although known for his blocking abilities, Washington also possess upside as a pass-catcher, posting an elite RAS of 9.78 at the NFL Combine, while averaging an impressive 16.1 yards per catch and being one of the best tight ends in picking up YAC last season. It may take some time for him to grow into a consistent pass-catching threat, but right away, his size and athleticism will make him a matchup problem and he should make an immediate impact in the red zone. Playmaking at the tight end position was something that was missing from this offense in 2022.

Brennen Rupp: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

After all the years of clamoring for a first-round wide receiver, it will be quite comical when the Packers use a first-round pick on a pass catcher the same offseason that they move on from Aaron Rodgers.

Let’s get Jordan Love a pro-ready wide receiver by selecting Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 15th overall pick. The Ohio State wide receiver is a polished route runner with crafty footwork and he does a good job of varying his route tempo to manipulate space. He has good short-area quickness that helps him create separation working out of the slot. He’s a smart football player that finds the open spaces in the middle of the field to make himself available to the quarterback. The Ohio State wide receiver could provide a Garrett Wilson-like impact during his rookie season and quickly become Love’s security blanket. A duo of Christian Watson and Smith-Njigba at wide receiver could help set Love up for success during his first year under center.

