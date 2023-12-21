Identifying the biggest winners and losers after Oregon Ducks ink historic 2024 recruiting class

The first day of the early signing period has come to a close, and the Oregon Ducks were responsible for some of the top storylines of the day, almost unanimously named one of the single biggest winners from the celebrated event.

Is anyone surprised?

Duck fans learned quickly a year ago that Dan Lanning has a flair for the dramatic. With his last-minute flips of Peyton Bowen, Austin Novosad, Daylen Austin, and Jayden Limar, plus a signing day commitment from Matayo Uiagalelei, it became well-established that Oregon’s staff doesn’t quit until the final whistle.

So when the Ducks flipped 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan from the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday, it was met with celebration, but very little shock. A couple of hours later, when the Ducks flipped another 4-star WR, this time taking Ryan Pellum away from the USC Trojans, it didn’t leave any jaws on the floor.

This is what Dan does. We’ve seen it before, and we’ll see it again. That doesn’t make it any less impressive, but it does leave high expectations going forward.

Lanning is going to have to deal with those expectations going forward, but that’s a fine problem to have.

The Ducks are also going to have to deal with increased expectations after signing a class that will go down as the highest-rated in school history. After entering the day ranked No. 9 in the nation, the Ducks closed at No. 5, per 247Sports, with a chance that gets even better in the coming days.

There were a lot of winners in Eugene, and a handful of losers elsewhere after what was yet another enthralling 24 hours for the Oregon Ducks’ fanbases.

Let’s see who benefited the most:

Winner: Dan Lanning

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning was brought to Oregon as the head coach of the Ducks in 2021 for one main reason — to recruit.

Of course, he had a strong coaching acumen and had proven at the SEC level that he is as strong of a defensive schemer as there is in the nation. But what he could do better than anyone else was get top-rated players under his wing and develop them. So far at Oregon, he’s proven to be as good at that as anyone else, if not better.

Lanning was the biggest winner on Wednesday in my mind. A year ago, he set off some fireworks during the 2022 signing period with some massive commitments and flips.

Anyone can do that once, though.

On Wednesday, Lanning proved that it was not a fluke, though. He got pen to paper for 25 recruits, 20 of which were blue-chip players. It will go down as the highest-rated class in school history, and the first time that an Oregon coach has ever signed a class that ranks in the top 5 nationally.

If the 2023 and 2024 classes were his first two acts, I can’t wait to see what is in store for the third.

Winner: Junior Adams

Most of the theatrics for Oregon came at the wide receiver position on Wednesday. It’s clear that Junior Adams woke up in a dangerous mood, and he saw his plan through.

The Ducks flipped 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan from the Ohio State Buckeyes just a couple of hours before flipping 4-star WR Ryan Pellum from the USC Trojans. This is on top of signing 4-star WR Dillon Gresham and 3-star WR Jack Ressler to the 2024 class as well.

A couple of years ago, the Oregon receiver room was not in a great spot. While there was a diamond in the rough with Troy Franklin, the talent surrounding him was not up to par. Many of those players have since transferred or graduated, leaving a room full of guys that Adams has either recruited or brought via the portal.

Coincidentally, the receiver room has never been more talented, or had a higher upside. Adams is largely responsible for that.

The Ducks got a win over the Buffaloes earlier in the week when former Indiana offensive lineman Matthew Bedford flipped his transfer from Colorado to Oregon. It’s safe to say that Buffs fans weren’t very happy about it.

I bet they were a touch more upset on Wednesday, though, thanks to some assistance from 4-star Oregon signee JacQawn McRoy.

McRoy had taken a visit to Colorado earlier this month, and there was a lot of buzz surrounding a potential flip to the Buffs for the 6-foot-8 offensive tackle. When going to announce his commitment, McRoy picked up a Colorado hat, and then flung it to the side, opting for Oregon instead.

Duck Fans 2, Colorado Fans 0.

Things might be getting tougher for the Buffs, as well, with the unknown status surrounding the commitment of 5-star OT Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 OT in the nation who has yet to sign his letter of intent.

We will see where things go on that front soon, but it might be a big rocky in Boulder over the next few days.

Winner: Oregon Fans

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we can be honest about the last few weeks for Oregon fans — it’s been a bit tough. Following the loss to the Washington Huskies, Duck fans saw their chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff go down the drain, while Bo Nix dropped out of the Heisman Trophy race. All of that was compounded by the announcement that Oregon would play Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl, which has left the fanbase desiring something more substantial.

Wednesday provided a great win for those fans who have been frustrated for a couple of weeks. I’ll hand it off to my brother to better explain:

Text from my brother after seeing Oregon's 2024 signing class: "Huge day. I'm ready to get hurt again. Let's go." Have a feeling that's how a lot of Duck fans are feeling after seeing the latest fireworks from Lanning — fired up for 2024, this time with less hurt. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2023

Losing to your rival twice in a season hurts, and losing the way that the Ducks did hurts even more. Oregon fans are ready to get back on the horse, though, and ready to believe in this team, and what Dan Lanning is building. Days like Wednesday help.

Winner: Big Ten Network

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12 officially died on Wednesday with the announcement that Oregon State and Washington State would be joining the West Coast Conference in basketball and all other non-football/baseball sports. The Big Ten Network spent the next several hours dancing on the grave.

If you were someone who was tuned in on Wednesday, there’s a good chance that you spent the early hours of the afternoon watching the Big Ten Network’s live recruiting show. It featured in-depth analysis of commitments, signings, and player fits on new teams, not to mention detailed interviews with a number of coaches in the conference.

It was, let’s say…different, from what we’ve seen from the Pac-12 Network over the years.

A real conference tv network covering national signing day pic.twitter.com/8RgRPd6Z7v — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 20, 2023

Big Ten Network start of 4 hours of National Signing Day coverage with coach appearances.

SEC Network with NSD coverage.

ACC Network starting NSD coverage at 3 p.m. ET.

Pac-12 Network showing replay of UCLA basketball losing to CSUN, no coverage of NSD even for the Pac-2. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 20, 2023

The lack of quality programming on the Pac-12 Network was obviously not the sole reason for the conference’s destruction, but it certainly exemplifies the shortcomings of the conference as a whole.

I think a lot of Oregon fans saw a glimpse of what the Big Ten era is going to look like on Wednesday, with the quality of content on full display. It was a nice change of pace, if I do say so myself.

Loser: USC Trojans

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

I’m guessing it hasn’t exactly been awesome to be a fan of the USC Trojans over the past week or so. Numerous highly-rated players have entered the transfer portal, including a trio of 5-stars in QB Malachi Nelson, EDGE Korey Foreman, and CB Domani Jackson, not to mention a handful of other former blue-chippers.

Then, Lincoln Riley got bested once again by his good friend up north on Wednesday when Dan Lanning and the Ducks stole 4-star WR Ryan Pellum right out of their backyard.

The future is a bit unclear for the Trojans at the moment, whether it be the QB position, or whether or not their coach will actually be with the team in 2024. Losing a recruiting battle to one of your rivals is never a fun thing to pile on top of that.

Winner: Tosh Lupoi

We’ve focused a lot on the offensive side of the ball, obviously, but Oregon’s 2024 class is really a defensive masterpiece. Both 5-stars to sign came from the defensive line, and had seven defensive players alone ranked within 247 Sports’ Top 150 national players. That included four of the nation’s top 30 linebackers and three top-120 defensive backs.

Do you think Tosh Lupoi can work with that going forward?

Oregon’s defense was really good in 2023, holding six different teams to fewer than 10 points in a game this year. That side of the ball is young and deep and added a lot of skill on Wednesday. Going into the Big Ten will certainly be a new test, but I feel confident that they will be prepared.

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel is going to be pretty set when it comes to offensive weapons this year. He will have players like Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, Gary Bryant, and Terrance Ferguson to target in the passing game.

So when I look at the weapons that Oregon added via the 2024 class on Wednesday, my mind went to Dante Moore. I bet he was pretty stoked on the additions of both Jeremiah McClellan — the No. 13 WR — Ryan Pellum — the No. 19 WR — and Dillon Gresham — the No. 30 WR — in the 2024 class.

When you factor those three in with the presence of former 5-star Jurrion Dickey — the No. 2 WR in the 2023 class — then you’ve got the makings of an elite bunch going forward.

Loser: Mario Cristobal

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ok let’s be real, Mario Cristobal was not a big loser on Wednesday. His Miami Hurricanes flipped a couple of major targets and signed the No. 4 class in the nation. He’s doing fine.

Cristobal did, however, lose one of the only things that was his in Eugene. Forever, he was considered the best recruiter that the Ducks had ever had, signing the school’s top-rated class back in 2021. Lanning knocked that class out of the top spot on Wednesday, though, taking over the throne for Oregon’s best recruiter. It may not be a big deal, but it is a definitive moment in the young career of Dan Lanning.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire