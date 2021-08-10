Idemitsu No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi Takes Second at Road America

Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation
3 min read

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The weather was changing by the hour at Road America for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend, but the Idemitsu-sponsored No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi RT24-P tandem of Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis stayed consistent on race day to finish second and return to the podium.

Consistency was the key. The No. 55 Mazda was quickest in a rain-soaked practice session Friday, then qualified Q3 on Saturday. Then, the two-hour and 40-minute sprint race around historic Road America was much like a Sunday drive. The team stayed in the top four during the race, running third in the waning laps. With just over three minutes to go, and rain drops starting to fall again on the 4.048-mile high-speed track, Tincknell muscled into the second position and cruised to the podium barely a second and a half behind the race winner.

Tincknell shared his excitement on social media after the race. “P2 at Road America! In the mix for the win until the end. Mega job by Olly (Jarvis) in the first half. Got out on the track in 4th and managed to move up two more spots before the checkered. Sweet result for the championship as well.”

The next stop for Idemitsu and Mazda is the IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, September 10-12, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

About Idemitsu and Contact info:

Idemitsu Lubricants America is the Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) official factory-fill lubricants partner and the bulk oil program supplier for the Genuine Mazda Premium Oil Program, as well as a primary Mazda Motorsports USA sponsor.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. Founded in 1911, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (IKC) is a Japanese petroleum company and the second-largest refiner and lubricants supplier in Japan. In order to evolve into a resilient business entity, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. will continue to, both domestically and abroad, operate and expand in the following five business segments: Petroleum Products, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Electricity & Renewable Energy, and Resources. The company's Functional Materials segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants.

About Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation (ILAC) is a premier lubricants manufacturer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., committed to providing quality, innovation, and service to customers across North America. ILAC offers unmatched production quality, ensuring peak operating performance from a full range of lubricants for the automotive and industrial sectors. Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation provides environmentally-friendly, cost-effective lubricant solutions that help maximize performance efficiencies and minimize cost.

About Mazda North American Operations Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees Mazda vehicles' sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Mazda Motor de Mexico manages operations in Mexico in Mexico City.

Contact
Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation
Alex Moreira – Contact Person for Public Relations
amoreira.5763@idemitsu.com
248-331-5763
URL https://www.idemitsulubricants.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b42390d4-b8f7-47a0-b675-9df2282a990b


