Ideas for Kyle Shanahan to help solve QB issue

The 49ers have a problem at quarterback. Nick Mullens, the backup-turned-starter following an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, turned the ball over twice in a Week 14 loss to Washington. Those two turnovers went for defensive touchdowns in an eight-point defeat that effectively ended San Francisco’s season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday after the contest said he was “up for anything” at quarterback.

He really meant one of the two quarterbacks on the active roster, but “up for anything” indicates he’s open to some new ideas, so we put together a list of some outside-the-box options under center for San Francisco to finish the year.

CJ Beathard

This is the most obvious choice if the 49ers are planning on changing their starting quarterback. The third-round pick in the 2017 draft is just 1-9 in 10 career starts, but this version of the 49ers, even as injured as they are, is better than the 2017 and 2018 clubs he won just one game for.

Josh Johnson

The 49ers added the veteran quarterback to their practice squad after Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt. His mobility would provide a fun spark and might help out an offensive line that's struggled at points this season. If nothing else he'd give an injury-plagued 49ers offense a new element and would give Shanahan a glimpse of how he might utilize a mobile quarterback within his offense.

Jerick McKinnon

He's the emergency quarterback, and what we saw against Washington classifies as an emergency. McKinnon played quarterback in college and does so much in the offense with rushing, receiving and pass protection that he'd have a pretty comprehensive grasp of what's going on. While his one wildcat snap this year went very poorly – a whole game plan around him would surely go better.

Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk is the other guy Shanahan considered when discussing who the emergency quarterback would be. The fullback, like McKinnon, has quarterback experience and knows the offense inside and out. There's absolutely zero reason Kyle Juszczyk couldn't be Taysom Hill.

Trent Williams

Coach said he was up for anything, so here it is. Williams has not played quarterback, obviously, but he's a super athlete who's already required to do a lot of pulling and edge setting in the 49ers' offense. He'd be a monster on zone reads and there aren't a lot of people who're going to want to tackle him. Think Derrick Henry but bigger.

Kendall Hinton

He literally has more experience as a starting quarterback this year than everyone on the list. Hinton was thrust into a starting role unexpectedly because of COVID-19 issues with the Broncos. Now he'd get a chance to really prepare as a starter and get a shot to make up for his one-for-nine performance.

Broc Rutter

The 49ers signed Rutter as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft, but they cut him when COVID-19 rules required clubs to cut down their 90-man rosters. He never got a real shot in training camp, but he threw for a boatload of yards for Division-III North Central College. If nothing else it'd be a good audition for him for next season when the 49ers revamp their QB room.

Jeff Garcia

Yes, he's 50, but have you seen Garcia lately? The guy is in great shape! He also works as a 49ers analyst for NBC Sports so he knows the team really well. He may not be able to set the club's single-season record for passing yards the way he did in 2000, but he could certainly distribute some quick throws to the 49ers' playmakers. The biggest issue would be whether the offensive line could keep him upright and safe for four quarters.

Richie James

The 49ers used James as a wildcat quarterback to prepare for Lamar Jackson last season. They liked it so much they used him as a wildcat QB the following week against the Saints. The 49ers offensive line is at its best run blocking, and a triple-option attack with James at quarterback could definitely work. At worst it'd be fun to watch for a couple quarters.

Colin Kaepernick

There aren't many quarterbacks in the world worth having on an NFL roster, and Kaepernick is one of them. Scooping him up and seeing what he can do would certainly give the NFL world a reason to talk about the 49ers at the end of a dismal year. On the other hand, Kaepernick may not be interested in re-joining San Francisco and having his comeback be for a non-playoff team with a shoddy offensive line at the end of a season.