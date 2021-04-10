Who is the ideal trade-down partner for the Miami Dolphins at No. 18?

Much has been made about the Miami Dolphins’ decision at the top of the draft, but fans shouldn’t be overlooking the potential dynamics of Miami manipulating their draft picks with a potential trade featuring their second first-round pick of this offseason. The No. 18 overall selection is one that puts the Dolphins somewhat between a rock and a hard place — they may have to take a running back in that slot if they hope to secure one of the top-three running backs in this year’s class, even if that is sub-par positional value.

A trade could certainly help appease that. But who are some potential trade partners with the Dolphins at No. 18? Miami must be calculated here, if they fall back too far in the order, they may still get jumped in their bid to add an upgrade to the backfield (or elsewhere). Fortunately, if Miami wanted to defer a few selections and ensure they’re still getting a top back, there are a handful of potential trade partners that would still allow the Dolphins to tack on a few extra mid- or late-round picks, too.

Who should the Dolphins call?

The Tennessee Titans are at the top of the list. We’ve just seen the Dolphins and Titans do business recently in a creative swap for OT Isaiah Wilson, a move that flopped hard and left the Dolphins having to wait an extra year for their 7th-round pick featured in the swap. But there’s more business to be had if the Titans are interested in leaping up in front of a slew of teams that could threaten the Titans’ board.

Best of all, Tennessee picks 22nd overall, so you’re only talking about giving up four spots in the order.

Why would Tennessee move? The Isaiah Wilson experience left the Titans with a gaping hole at right tackle and the team has since parted ways with veteran Dennis Kelly, too. So Tennessee is currently slated to start Kendall Lamm at right tackle. That’s not going to work for a team trying to maintain a winning window. Tennessee has three teams between them and Miami: Washington, Chicago and Indianapolis.

All are candidates to draft a tackle.

So Miami’s sales pitch is easy. If a tackle that the Titans love is on the board, you sell them on the idea of coming up to slam the door shut on a team plucking their tackle of choice. Miami would likely get an early Day 3 selection for the swap (and maybe a late-round throw-in) and drop from 18 overall to 22nd. And at 22nd-overall, the Dolphins are still in front of running back hungry teams like the Jets, Steelers and Bills.