Yahoo Sports Videos

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is on The Rush, dishing on the best brothers to ever play in the NFL, his ‘Mount Rushmore’ of sacked quarterbacks, trying to get his groove back with on-field dancing, why he’s looking forward to watching USC and UCLA play in an expanded Big Ten Conference and his dream NIL deal, had such a thing existed when he was in college. Plus, J.J. is supporting the Player of the Year program in partnership with Gatorade.