Ideal Cardinals offseason plan for free agency, draft 2.0

The Arizona Cardinals are entering a pivotal offseason, and it just happens to be coming in perhaps the most interesting offseason in NFL history. Multiple coaches and owners around the league have spoken on how, due to the sudden decrease in cap space this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a number of surprise cuts that will flood the open market with talent. That, combined with the fact that rookie classes seem to get better and more impactful by the year, and a team like the Cardinals with a star quarterback that’s still on his rookie contract has a chance to really push their organization over the top.

That being said, Arizona has a ton of options for how they could attack this offseason. OverTheCap projects them at $20 million as of March 14th (13th in the league.) So let's look at another realistic offseason plan ahead of free agency officially opening on March 17th. You can find the initial offseason plan here.





Players to re-sign

CB Patrick Peterson, OLB Markus Golden, TE Dan Arnold, ILB Tanner Vallejo*, S Chris Banjo, S Charles Washington, OLB Dennis Gardeck, WR Trent Sherfield, P Andy Lee, DE Angelo Blackson, CB Jonathan Joseph, OL Max Garcia With the franchise tag window having come and gone, it has become unlikely that breakout OLB Haason Reddick will return to the valley next season. Patrick Peterson now becomes the team's next biggest resigning priority. The 30-year-old veteran could still assume the team's No. 1 corner role, but that resigning is entirely dependent on how much money he demands. Markus Golden, who has expressed his desire to return, is no longer the odd man out with Reddick’s presumed departure and is instead also a valuable commodity as a complementary edge rusher. Arnold will hopefully continue in his development and can become a bigger part of the offense this season. The rest of the list is full of core special teamers and over-preforming rotational players who would be nice to bring back. * Vallejo signed a two-year, $4.1 million deal with Arizona on March 10th

Players to restructure

OLB Devon Kennard, OLB Chandler Jones, G Justin Pugh The only thing that has changed since the last volume of this plan is CB Robert Alford’s cutting/re-signing, which saved Arizona $7.5 million in cap space. Kennard, Jones, and Pugh can all have their contracts restructured to create additional cap room in 2021. I would advocate for Kennard, who has a cap hit of $7.9 million this year, to be cut if a restructuring can’t be arranged. Pugh would likely fall in the same boat, but GM Steve Keim praised his 2020 play, making that sound less likely.

Free agent signing No. 1: CB Ronald Darby

Darby enters this fire agency cycle as one of the top man/press corners on the market. He played all 17 games for Washington this season, a good sign for him given his injury history. During that time he only allowed one touchdown and a 54.1 completion percentage with one of the worst safety duos in the league behind him. He would fit in well with the Cardinals system, which relies heavily on good man coverage on the outsides, and would be a great CB2 or even a flier as a CB1 if Peterson doesn’t resign. His projected contract value is around $9 million.

Free agent signing No. 2: WR Corey Davis

Davis had a career year in 2020, tying his personal best for catches (65) while posting career highs in yards (984) and touchdowns (5). He will likely command a high market, as he will be a playmaker as a No. 2 WR in any offense. In Arizona, he could be a strong outside presence opposite of Deandre Hopkins. The former 5th overall pick still hasn’t blossomed into what many thought he could be, but 2020 was a step in the right direction.

Free agent signing No. 3: C Austin Reiter

Ideal draft results

R1/P16 - OL Alijah Vera-Tucker R2/P49 - WR Terrace Marshall Jr. R3/P79 - RB Kylin Hill R5/P149 - CB Israel Mukuamu R7/P242 - S Greg Eisworth The Cardinals opt to go offense early in this draft, doubling down on surrounding Kyler Murray with weapons. Tucker was a standout tackle at USC this season but played on the interior in the past. He is versatile and can play on any part of the line, using his quickness and athleticism to get good positioning consistently. Marshall broke out in an LSU offense last year no longer featuring Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, boosting his draft stock significantly. Even with the earlier signing of Davis, Marshall could boost Arizona’s receiving core over the top. Hill would be an ideal partner with Chase Edmonds. The Mississippi State alumni impresses with his blocking and north/south running. Mukuamu would be a high-upside pick in the 5th round, the 6-foot-4 CB has excelled in man/press schemes and at worst could develop into a very solid special teamer. Eisworth was a high-energy, respected leader at Iowa State and could blossom in the right environment. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

