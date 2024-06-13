What is an ideal 2024 NBA offseason for the Chicago Bulls?

What is an ideal offseason for the Chicago Bulls? We all know that the Bulls hope to trade veteran guard Zach LaVine to any team willing to return something of value to the Bulls, and that the team also has some decisions to make about the free agency of veteran wing DeMar DeRozan and rising forward Patrick Williams.

And then there is also the issue of what the Bulls are going to do with their sole pick of the 2024 NBA draft. Will they pick a player ready to help now? One they will need to develop? Or could they deal away the pick for an established player to add to the team?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel recently put together a clip highlighting what an ideal offseason might look like from their point of view.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear exactly what shape that would take.

