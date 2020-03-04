The idea of Tom Brady to the San Francisco 49ers is catching on

Until Tom Brady picks a landing spot, we are going to have to deal with plenty of rumors and speculation connecting him to various teams.

That said, this one is wild. How about Tom Brady to the San Francisco 49ers? Wouldn't that be something?

This is still more in the rumor stages and doesn't have a ton of substance to it yet, but there has been a lot of chatter. Just for how fun the hypothetical is, it makes sense why this story has caught on.

It's fun because the 49ers were just in the Super Bowl and starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not have a good game. Brady could be an upgrade and could put the 49ers over the top. Brady is also from the Bay Area.

It's more fun because Garoppolo left the New England Patriots to get away from Brady's shadow and carve out his own starting role. If there is mutual interest between Brady and the 49ers and the move materialized, that's the stuff of epic grudges.

Would the 49ers want a 42-year-old quarterback when they just went to the Super Bowl with a 28-year-old? If Brady gets the 49ers a Super Bowl at the cost of some long-term success, it could be worth it, but it's a huge risk.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran said it's more than speculation, something the Boston Herald confirmed.

Where would that leave Garoppolo? Could he go back to New England?

If it's just a straight swap, even if not explicitly made through a trade, that would have less of a domino effect on the quarterback market than Brady going to a team like Las Vegas or Nashville, for example. Even so, it would make one heck of a storyline.

If Brady goes to the 49ers and Garoppolo becomes available, could the Bears step in and get Garoppolo to come home? If the Rolling Meadows native doesn't go straight to the Patriots to finally get the starting job he had been groomed for, he would be an upgrade over Mitch Trubisky for the Bears.

It's a lot of its without anything real, but it's a heck of a thought.

