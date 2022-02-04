Idea of Matt Nagy joining Lions as OC has NFL fans losing it

Matt Nagy might be done with the Bears, but there are some wondering if he could perhaps find a new gig in the NFL following his failed tenure in Chicago.

Sports Illustrated’s All Lions did a deep dive examining the pros and cons of Nagy joining Detroit as their new offensive coordinator. And, as you can imagine, the idea alone sent NFL fans into a frenzy.

To be clear, there’s nothing connecting Nagy to the Lions other than the aforementioned speculative piece. But the reactions to the idea of Nagy joining Detroit were simply too good to pass up.

Here’s a look at how NFL fans — including Bears and Lions fans — are reacting to the idea:

Pros:

• Dancy parties after wins (even when below .500.)

• Starters are always a fun mystery surprise.

• Win games (as long as the defense is good.)

• Goff will take the blame & get cut when the offense fails. Cons:

• Have the NFL’s worst offense.https://t.co/sa65oXktIg — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) February 2, 2022

Matt Nagy is going to be the Lions new Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/iu0ft54752 — Jonathan Ballew (@JCB_Journo) February 3, 2022

HAHAHAHA There is growing buzz in Detroit that ex-#Bears HC Matt Nagy could join the #Lions as their new offensive coordinator. — Matt Severance (@jordanpaytonsn1) February 2, 2022

Lol Detroit Lions. Let me break it down for you. Hiring Matt Nagy: Pros:

-He’s a nice guy

-He let’s players dance after wins Cons:

-Literally having the worst offense in football — Matt Hickey (@Hickey93) February 3, 2022

This has gotta be some sick joke https://t.co/akxduKBFQr — BW 〽️ (@SadUofMFan) February 3, 2022

If I was Matt Nagy I would rather be a land mind taste tester than take any position with the Lions. And I am a Lions fan. We are hopeless. Please just sell the team and move it the hell out of town. — Wes (@Frankenmuth2021) February 3, 2022

Jared Goff and Matt Nagy? Lions might be lucky to score 10 points a game. 😂 — vinweed (@vinweed) February 2, 2022

Imagine a coaches room with Dan Campbell, Matt Nagy, and Mike Furrey 😂😂😂 — Chris Yacoub (@CYacoub713) February 3, 2022

Matt Nagy to the Lions sounds funny, but with our luck, he’d turn things around and be a fantastic coordinator… I’m not banking on it though. They can have him. #Bears #Lions — Ryan Fedrau (@the_fed_23) February 4, 2022

We should support our NFC North adversaries when they attempting to make serious improvements! — William (@RedZ06) February 3, 2022

DetroYt — JF1 (@Beardown_JF1) February 3, 2022

He always dreamed about forcing Trubisky and eventually Fields into becoming pocket passers. He and Goff are a match made in heaven. — Adnan Ali (@AliThaGreat) February 3, 2022

