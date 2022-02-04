Idea of Matt Nagy joining Lions as OC has NFL fans losing it

Ryan Fedrau
·2 min read
In this article:
Matt Nagy might be done with the Bears, but there are some wondering if he could perhaps find a new gig in the NFL following his failed tenure in Chicago.

Sports Illustrated’s All Lions did a deep dive examining the pros and cons of Nagy joining Detroit as their new offensive coordinator. And, as you can imagine, the idea alone sent NFL fans into a frenzy.

To be clear, there’s nothing connecting Nagy to the Lions other than the aforementioned speculative piece. But the reactions to the idea of Nagy joining Detroit were simply too good to pass up.

Here’s a look at how NFL fans — including Bears and Lions fans — are reacting to the idea:

