Idamadudu named MSC Women's Track Athlete of the Week for NAIA top mark

Apr. 10—Cumberland's Praise Idamadudu was named the Mid-South Conference Women's Track Athlete of the Week by the league office Monday.

At the Crimson Tide Invitational, Idamadudu delivered a stellar performance that qualified her for the NAIA Indoor National Championships with "A" standards, securing first place against notable NCAA Division I programs.

She claimed victory in the 400 meters with a time of 52.46 seconds, setting a new standard as the fastest time in the NAIA this outdoor season, surpassing the previous record by over two seconds.

This marks the second outdoor honor for Idamadudu this season and the eighth of her career.