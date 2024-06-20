Idamadudu, Mensah running at trials for 2024 Olympics

Jun. 19—Cumberland teammates Praise Idamadudu and Doris Mensah will be competing in qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics.

Idamadudu is set for a tryout with the Nigerian national team in Atlanta while Mensah will compete in the African Championships in Cameroon, vying for a spot on the Ghana national team.

Mensah recently concluded an impressive spring season, earning the title of Mid-South Conference Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. She received All-American honors seven times this season—three at the Indoor Championships and four at the Outdoor Championships. Mensah is an 11-time individual conference champion with five titles won last month.

She qualified for the African Championships in the 100m hurdles, scheduled for June 21-26. The championships, held a month before the Paris Olympics, are expected to see participation from 54 countries. The championships will serve as the trials for Ghana Olympic team. Her wind-legal top mark of the season was 13.54 seconds at the Lee Last Chance Meet, where she later finished fourth with a time of 13.46 seconds at the Outdoor National Championships.

Idamadudu has also continued to accumulate accolades in her career. She added two more NAIA national championships to her resume in May, bringing her total to six NAIA national titles in three seasons. She has been named the Mid-South Conference Track & Field Athlete of the Year four times and the 2023 USTFCCCA Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. Idamadudu is a 15-time NAIA All-American, an eight-time NAIA Athlete of the Week and a 15- time Conference Track Athlete of the Week.

Idamadudu is familiar with international competition, having won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2022 African Games. She will run the 200m event in Atlanta as a tryout for the Nigerian national team. Her top mark of the season came during the prelims of the 200m championship, where she broke the NAIA Championship meet record with a time of 22.81 seconds.

This dynamic duo has propelled Cumberland to new heights this season, achieving the highest finishes in program history at both the Indoor and Outdoor NAIA National Championships, with third-place trophies in both.

If either athlete makes their respective national teams, they will be the first student-athletes from Cumberland to represent their country at the Olympics.